A tractor trailer full of watermelons caught fire in Augusta Township, Ontario, Saturday morning.

Augusta Fire Rescue responded to the fire near Prescott Road.

Tractor Trailer full of watermelons on fire this morning near Prescott @augustafire @prescottfire pic.twitter.com/49e4w8ZMuQ — Augusta Fire Rescue (@AugustaFire) July 8, 2017

