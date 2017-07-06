LePage voicemail confirms he told lawmakers he would leave town during shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage and his staff have denied since Monday that he told lawmakers he was leaving town for 10 days during what at the time was an ongoing government shutdown, but a voicemail obtained by the Bangor Daily News with a public records request says otherwise.

The 20-second voicemail was left for Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, who was a member of the special committee trying to close the budget negotiations impasse.

“I’m heading out of town for about 10 days and I’d like to speak with you before I leave,” said LePage. “So could you give me a call, please?”

Word of that statement spread through the State House and press corps early Monday but LePage’s staff immediately labeled the prospect of the governor leaving for vacation “fake news.” LePage Communications Director Peter Steele then refused to answer further questions from the BDN about whether LePage was leaving Maine for any other reason.

Krysta West, a spokesperson for Senate Republicans, told the Bangor Daily News on Thursday that the voicemail was sent Monday morning. At the time, the governor was telling lawmakers and the media that if the state budget bill enacted by the Legislature didn’t meet some of his requirements, he would hold it for up to 10 days before vetoing it, effectively extending the state shutdown.

Late Monday, lawmakers agreed to LePage’s demands and the governor signed the budget bill early Tuesday morning.

As recently as Thursday morning during a radio interview, LePage denied saying he was planning on leaving the state

“I got a laugh about that,” LePage said Thursday on WGAN. “I mean, you talk about people who got taken line, hook and sinker. This is the comment I made: It was Monday, I said, ‘My pen’s on vacation; I have nothing to sign.’ Next thing you know, I’m on my way to Florida.”

LePage then lashed out at the media for its attempts to cover the story.

“This is when you know that it’s not about the press, it’s not about reporting, it’s about poking a certain person in the eye for 6 1/2 years,” said LePage. “Shame on them. I tell you, they’re so bad. … I just love to sit in my office and make up ways so they’ll write these stupid stories. They’re just so stupid, it’s awful. The sooner the print press goes away, the better society will be.”

LePage’s office did not respond to two requests for comment from the Bangor Daily News on Thursday morning and afternoon.

Bangor Daily News writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.