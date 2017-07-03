LePage looms large over stalled budget talks as shutdown drags through third day

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Legislature tried but failed on Monday to find the two-thirds majority needed to enact a state budget and end the three-day government shutdown.

After an early afternoon House vote fell nine votes short of the two-thirds support needed to pass the $7.1 billion two-year budget as an emergency measure — and possibly override a likely veto from Gov. Paul LePage — lawmakers again dragged the day’s work into darkness with another game of who-will-blink-first with LePage.

Republicans in the House continued to block advancement of the budget, though six have switched their votes from “no” to “yes” since Friday. As of 8:20 p.m., lawmakers were still milling around the State House waiting for the House to reconvene and take more votes, though the proposed spending package had not changed.

In a late development, LePage and Rep. Tom Winsor, R-Norway, were preparing to present a bill that would negate a proposed increase in the lodging tax, which LePage and House Republicans have said is a nonstarter for them. But Democrats are vigorously defending it as baseline revenue for one-on-one direct-care workers.

During the afternoon, LePage lobbied lawmakers and promised that he would either sign the bill immediately or sit on it for 10 days before vetoing it — extending the shutdown — depending on whether legislators meet his demands.

Adding to the scenario was news that LePage reportedly is planning to leave Maine. Early Monday, a spokeswoman for Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau of Winterport said the governor informed GOP senators that he has a trip planned.

“He told the Senate president and another senator that he will be leaving town until [July 14],” wrote Krysta West, a spokeswoman for Senate Republicans. “He didn’t mention a destination.”

Peter Steele, LePage’s communications director, said social media posts and rumors that LePage is going on vacation were “100 percent fake news.” When asked whether LePage plans to travel outside Maine in the next few days, Steele wouldn’t answer.

“Instead of reporting fake news from Twitter, the Maine media should be asking [House] Speaker [Sara] Gideon when she is going to send a budget to the governor’s desk that does not raise taxes on Maine families and businesses,” was Steele’s entire response.

LePage and his staff later told WCSH and the Portland Press Herald that he does not have a trip planned.

Meanwhile, LePage posted a video on his Facebook page in which he stated he would not support a budget that included tax increases. The current compromise plan includes an increase in the lodging tax.

“I cannot put my fingerprints on this bill,” he said. “It’ll be a two-week shutdown.”

Later in the day, LePage was seen going into a meeting of House Republicans and leaving about 10 minutes later. Not long after that, copies of a letter signed by LePage were being handed out at the State House.

“Dear members of the 128th Legislature, If the budget bill that is before you is amended to remove the increase in the lodging tax, I pledge to sign it immediately,” read the letter in its entirety.

In an early afternoon news conference, Gideon, a Democrat from Freeport, said the letter represents the latest in a series of new and shifting demands that LePage and House Republicans have injected into budget negotiations since failed budget votes Friday night plunged the state into a government shutdown.

Gideon said raising the lodging tax from 9 percent to 10.5 percent is important to the Democrats because it represents ongoing funding for increasing reimbursement rates for direct-care workers. That tax increase would generate about $21 million a year.

Gideon said eliminating it is “off the table.”

LePage proposed raising the lodging tax to 10.5 percent in his original budget proposal back in January, but it was part of a tax change package that included a much larger income tax cut.

The increased funding for workers who care one-on-one for people with developmental disabilities was originally proposed in two bills, one sponsored by Assistant House Minority Leader Ellie Espling of New Gloucester and the other sponsored by House Majority Leader Erin Herbig of Belfast.

Failure of the House to enact a budget with a two-thirds majority Monday would likely mean the Legislature would reconvene on Independence Day.

