Late-night budget deal aims to dodge Maine government shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine — Barely a day away from a government shutdown, a special six-person budget committee recommended a two-year state spending plan to the Legislature late Thursday, setting up a scramble to wrangle two-thirds support and a showdown with Gov. Paul LePage.

The deal, which has a bottom line of $7.1 billion, appears to be the state’s only hope of avoiding a shutdown, but it’s full of pitfalls that could repel some Republicans and Democrats in what promises to be a dramatic set of votes on Friday. Chief among them is a lodging tax increase and price tag that LePage has said is too high, as well as repeal of a surtax that progressive Democrats have staunchly defended.

The budget bill must win two-thirds approval in the House and Senate and be signed by Gov. Paul LePage by 11:59 p.m. Friday to avoid Maine’s first government shutdown since 1991, But LePage said on Thursday that he’d hold a budget that raised any taxes for the 10 days he’s allotted under law.

This plan would trigger that delay and cause a shutdown.

“This is an imperfect document,” said Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau of Winterport. “If you’re looking for a perfect piece of work, this is not it. … My prayer is that we’ve come up with a document, while it isn’t perfect, that will be good enough to bring people together.”

The committee voted 5-1 to recommend the proposal, but other members of the committee said their caucuses will need time to examine the proposal before committing to support it. Rep. Tom Winsor, R-Norway was the only House Republican on the conference committee and the only member to vote against the proposal.

“I’m delighted to have this proposal,” said Winsor. “I am concerned that [LePage] hasn’t had an opportunity to review this as well. I don’t know whether the governor’s office and the governor himself would approve this proposal.”

Winsor’s vote could be problematic, since a number of House Republicans will have to support the budget to achieve two-thirds support.

House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said it’s a tough proposal to support but that time ran out for negotiators.

“We feel we’ve done the best job we can here,” she said.

The plan, supported by House Democrats and Senate Republicans, aims to resolve Maine’s budget impasse by increasing K-12 education funding over the current budget cycle by $162 million while eliminating the surtax on high-income earners approved by voters in 2016. Republicans have long aimed to repeal the measure but progressives have defended it. The scrapping of the surtax represents a major concession by Democrats, as does the level of funding offered by Republicans.

To offset some of that, the plan would raise Maine’s lodging tax from 9 percent to 10.5 percent beginning Oct. 1, similar to a Senate Republican proposal made earlier this week that Gov. Paul LePage hammered in a Thursday radio interview, making it uncertain that the governor would sign the budget bill even if it passed the Legislature. It also would use unspent Medicaid funding and $10 million over the biennium from the Fund for a Healthy Maine, which is supported by a lawsuit against tobacco companies.

Among the other elements of the deal the special budget panel added Thursday were more than $14 million in new funding for direct-care worker pay rates and $8 million for a LePage-supported grant fund to help schools and municipalities regionalize.

Under committee rules, the budget proposal forwarded Thursday night cannot be amended during debate in the House and Senate.

Thursday’s meeting followed quietly unproductive Appropriations Committee budget talks that stalled for several weeks before the committee of conference convened on June 13 to take over negotiations. Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, the only Senate Democrat on both the special budget committee and the Appropriations Committee, said she was disappointed that the Appropriations Committee was cut out of the process and that end-stage negotiations were conducted by Gideon and Thibodeau.

“I have to admit I feel like I have little choice in the matter,” she said.

After LePage unveiled his budget proposal in early January, the Appropriations Committee spent months poring over it before presenting three partisan recommendations, none of which stood a chance of garnering support needed to pass in the House and Senate.

On Wednesday, Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, presented a new list of items which sought to bridge the impasse but the governor slammed the proposal to pay for some items by raising the state’s lodging tax from 9 percent to 10 percent — even though LePage suggested raising the lodging tax in his original budget proposal in January as part of a package of tax proposals designed to eliminate the 3 percent surtax for education and reduce Maine’s top income tax rate to 5.75 percent.

LePage has said repeatedly this week that if the full Legislature doesn’t support the budget priorities backed by House Republicans, he will hold any budget bill that comes to him for up to 10 days before vetoing it. Not counting Sundays, that’s the window afforded him to consider bills under the Maine Constitution.

If that comes to pass, presuming the Legislature garners the needed two-thirds support on Friday, state government would be shut down through July 10.