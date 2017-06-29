Mystery of missing Connecticut woman hinges on unusual Maine sighting

A woman who went missing from Connecticut was seen recently in Maine, police say, despite reported claims by family members that she has no ties to this state.

Police in Maine and Connecticut are now searching for 31-year-old Kimberly Piccolo, Portland television station WGME, CBS 13, reported Thursday.

Piccoli is described as white, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she is driving a gray 2009 Mazda 3, with a license plate number 926YOV, CBS 13 reported.

Clinton police reported that one of the department’s officers, along with local rescue personnel, responded to a report of an unresponsive female at Tradewind Market on Hinckley Road on Sunday at around 7 p.m. to find a woman later identified as Piccolo in her car there, a nearly six-hour drive away from her hometown of Newtown, Connecticut.

Piccolo allegedly told the officer she fell asleep in her car while waiting to meet up with friends, and “she appeared to be in good condition and she refused medical care,” according to an alert posted on the Clinton police Facebook page, and police had no reason to suspect at the time she was a missing person.

The circumstances surrounding Piccolo’s disappearance and her sighting in Maine have perplexed members of the woman’s family, who say she has no ties to this state.

The missing woman’s aunt, Fran Chappa, told Portland NBC television affiliate WCSH Piccolo didn’t appear to take any belongings, anxiety medication or money when she abruptly left home.

“She comes from a big Italian family, and we are all just terrified,” Chappa told WCSH, saying her niece hasn’t accessed her bank accounts since June 6. “This is nothing we have ever dealt with before. She is really naive.”

Her mother, Barbara Piccolo, told the Morning Sentinel that Kimberly left her home in Connecticut around 7 a.m. Sunday, and had been acting “paranoid” in recent days.

“She was acting like she thinks somebody’s watching her,” Barbara Piccolo told the newspaper, saying her daughter was frequently checking to make sure doors were locked and window shades were drawn closed. “Even her anxiety in the past was nothing like this past week.”

Clinton police Chief Rusty Bell told the Morning Sentinel video surveillance footage from the market where she was last seen indicated she was not visited by anyone else after police checked on her, but she did get out of her car and go into the store a couple times. She ultimately left the property around 8:40 p.m., turning right out of the parking lot in the direction of Interstate 95, the chief said.

Anyone who believes they have seen Piccolo or has information about her whereabouts is being urged to call police at 203-878-6551, 203-783-4771 or locally at 207-426-9192.