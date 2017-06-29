In ‘worst case scenario,’ airline postpones inaugural Portland-Halifax direct flight

Portland-based Elite Airways postponed its inaugural commercial flight to Halifax on Friday.
Courtesy of Elite Airways
Portland-based Elite Airways postponed its inaugural commercial flight to Halifax on Friday.
By Kathleen Pierce, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 29, 2017, at 2:01 p.m.
Last modified June 29, 2017, at 2:31 p.m.

The premier flight of Elite Airways to Halifax, previously scheduled to depart Portland International Jetport Friday at 10 a.m., was postponed at the last minute.

Due to a computer breakdown with the reservation system, the flight start date has been delayed two weeks, until July 13, an Elite Airways spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

“This is the worse case scenario,” said spokesperson Rebecca Ayers. “You never want to delay a start date.”

The 80-minute flight aboard the 50-person aircraft was to take passengers and media over to Nova Scotia’s capital and return on Sunday. The ribbon cutting ceremony at Halifax Stanfield International Airport has been dashed. The new route, the first international flight to leave from Portland in years, is being closely watched. Once up and running, Elite plans to fly between the two cities twice a week, with an extension service to Florida.

“We are working closely with the airport in Halifax and looking to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will move the date up if we can,” said Ayers.

“We will be contacting all passengers who booked flights, offering refunds or rebooking them for other dates,” she said.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Here’s what happens when state government shuts downHere’s what happens when state government shuts down
  2. An ICE agent visited a restaurant. About 30 employees quit the next day.An ICE agent visited a restaurant. About 30 employees quit the next day.
  3. Maine budget negotiators work toward a last-minute deal to avoid shutdownMaine budget negotiators work toward a last-minute deal to avoid shutdown
  4. There have been four earthquakes in Maine so far this weekThere have been four earthquakes in Maine so far this week
  5. Inmate linked to deaths or disappearance of 6 people dies in state custodyInmate linked to deaths or disappearance of 6 people dies in state custody

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs