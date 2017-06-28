Red Sox top Twins without suspended Farrell

BOSTON — Putting up with two rain delays and playing without their manager, the Boston Red Sox cruised to a 9-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and into first place in the American League East.

With the New York Yankees surrendering a late lead and losing to the Chicago White Sox, Boston’s second straight win over the Twins moved the Red Sox a game ahead of New York in the standings.

The Twins remained a half-game behind the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central.

With manager John Farrell suspended for the game for making contact with umpire Bill Miller Saturday night (bench coach Gary DiSarcina ran the team), the game was delayed 50 minutes at the start and 1:16 after the second inning.

Drew Pomeranz (7-4) worked the first five innings — coming back after the long delay — and yielded only an unearned run in his first win in four starts. Blaine Boyer and Fernando Abad worked two innings apiece to finish up.

Christian Vazquez ended a 265 at-bat homerless drought (since May 1) with a two-run shot off Hector Santiago (4-7). Chris Young hit a three-run homer and Dustin Pedroia had three hits, a walk and an RBI for Boston.

Santiago, who came off the disabled list for the start, pitched only the two innings before the delay but still suffered his sixth straight loss — after starting the season 4-1 with a 2.76 ERA.

Eddie Rosario, who made three fine catches in left field Monday night, had three hits but was also thrown out by Vazquez trying to steal third base after a leadoff double just after play resumed in the third inning. Eduardo Escobar led off the eighth inning with his eighth homer of the season.

The Twins made three errors, leading to five unearned runs.

The Red Sox grabbed a 2-0 lead before the long delay rain delay when Vazquez connected with the runner going on a 2-2 pitch in the second inning.

After the delay, Jackie Bradley Jr. singled home a run in the third, and two runs in the fourth were delivered by a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly and RBI single by Pedroia.

An error by third baseman Deven Marrero in the top of the fifth led to Minnesota’s only run off Pomeranz. Byron Buxton knocked in that run with a single, but Boston got that back in the bottom of the inning with an unearned run that scored on Brian Dozier’s error.

NOTES: Red Sox manager John Farrell, suspended for one game to for making contact with umpire Bill Miller, said MLB allowing a pool reporter to talk to umpires after game is a step toward making umps accountable for their actions. He also remained adamant he was right in protesting the balk call. … Boston DH Hanley Ramirez was out for a second straight game with a bruised left knee. … RHP Dillon Gee, sent to the minors to make room for Tuesday night starter Hector Santiago, will pitch, either as a starter or reliever, for Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and could be back with the Twins soon. … Twins INF Ehire Adrianza, on the disabled list with an abdominal problem, will start a rehab Wednesday. … Rookie LHP Adalberto Mejia pitches for the Twins against RH Rick Porcello on Wednesday. Porcello, the reigning Cy Young winner, is 4-9 and is trying to win two straight for the first time this year.