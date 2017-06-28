Red Sox manager Farrell suspended, fined for ump confrontation

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount due to his actions in Saturday’s contest against the Los Angeles Angels, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Farrell was ejected for arguing a balk call in the game against the Angels.

Farrell will serve the suspension Tuesday night when the Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning on Saturday when Boston reliever Fernando Abad was called for a balk by third base umpire Bill Miller, allowing Cameron Maybin to score from third and increase Los Angeles’ lead to 5-1.

However, Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia came rushing in and pointed at home plate umpire Ryan Blakney, who appeared to call timeout just before the balk was called.

After the umpiring crew met and decided the balk was the proper call, Farrell became enraged and had a face-to-face argument with Miller. Eventually, Farrell made contact with Miller and was ejected.

“When he came to me and we discussed it, we got together as a crew and Ryan told us what he had,” Miller told a pool reporter after the contest. “We went back to John and told him the balk happened before time was called. John didn’t accept that answer and he was quite adamant that time had been called first and therefore the balk should have been nullified.

“After that he just decided to argue and poked me in the chest. That’s why he was ejected.”