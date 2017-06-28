Homestead

Where to pick your own strawberries in Maine during summer 2017

Strawberries at Raven's Berry Farm in Freedom Monday.
Gabor Degre | BDN
By Abigail Curtis, BDN Staff
Posted June 28, 2017, at 1 a.m.

Androscoggin County:

Chipman’s Strawberry Farm, 32 Goodwin Rd., Minot, 998-3450 — Open daily 8 a.m.-7 p.m., but call ahead for updates.

Aroostook County:

McElwain’s Strawberry Farm, Route 161, Caribou, 498-8276 — Call ahead or check their Facebook page or website to make sure picking is available.

Cumberland County:

Maxwell’s Strawberry Farm, Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, 799-3383 — Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County:

Silveridge Farm, Silver Lake Road, Bucksport, 469-2405 — Open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., as long as they still have berries, but call ahead or check their Facebook page first.

Kennebec County:

Richardson’s Strawberry Farm, Hinckley-Canaan Road (Route 23), Clinton, 453-2093 — Call ahead to see if you-pick is available.

Stevenson’s Strawberry Farm, 271 Tucker Road, Wayne, 685-3532 — Call ahead or check the Facebook page for updates.

Lincoln County:

Sheepscot General Store, 98 Townhouse Road, Whitefield, 549-5185 — Call ahead for updates.

Popp Farm, 151 Popp Road, Dresden, 737-4351 — Open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

Penobscot County:

Adams Strawberry Acres, Route 15, Corinth, 285-3324 — Call daily or check their Facebook page to make sure picking is available.

Treworgy Family Orchards, 3876 Union Street, Levant, 884-8354 — Opens Saturdays at 8 a.m. for pick-your-own. For other times, call or check their website or Facebook page before heading out.

Piscataquis County:

Stutzman’s Farm, Douty Hill Road, Sangerville, 207-564-8596 — Call ahead or check their Facebook page before heading out.

Sagadahoc County:

Fairwinds Farm, Brown’s Point Road, Bowdoinham, 729-1872 — Open daily 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Waldo County:

Raven’s Berry Farm, 127 Raven Road, Freedom, 382-6329 — Call ahead for picking hours.

York County:

Spiller Farm, Spiller Farm Lane, Wells, 985-3383 — Call ahead or check the website for updates.

 

