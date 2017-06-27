Hockey coach added to UMaine Sports Hall of Fame class

ORONO, Maine — Grant Standbrook often worked behind the scenes during his 21 seasons as an assistant hockey coach at the University of Maine.

But his acumen as a top-notch recruiter and goaltenders coach helped make him an integral component of the Black Bears’ success, including two NCAA national championships.

Standbrook on Tuesday was announced as the latest member to be inducted this year into the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame. UMaine and the “M” Club Sports Hall of Fame committee made the announcement on Tuesday.

The Black Bears posted a 506-234-69 record during Standbrook’s stay in Orono, winning national titles in 1993 and 1999. He was the 2005 recipient of the Terry Flanigan Award, presented by the American Hockey Coaches Association to honor an assistant coach’s career body of work.

Standbrook served 18 years at UMaine as a full-time assistant and recruiting coordinator working as a volunteer assistant for his final three years. As the program’s lead recruiter, he coordinated recruiting classes which consistently ranked among the best in the nation.

From 1987 to 2007, UMaine had the best winning percentage in the nation at .713 (527-224-68).

In 38 seasons as a college coach, Standbrook mentored 34 All-Americans, eight U.S. Olympians, two Canadian Olympians and a pair of Hobey Baker Award winners (Scott Pellerin, Paul Kariya). He helped develop 69 future National Hockey League players.

With him on staff, UMaine also won five Hockey East tournament championships and advanced to 11 Frozen Fours. He also was on three national championship coaching staffs at Wisconsin with Bob Johnson among 12 seasons there.

From 1970-1975, Standbrook was the head coach at Dartmouth College and led the program to the Ivy League Championship game during 1972-1973. In 1987-1988, he was the head coach of Varese-Kronenberg of the Italian league where he led the team to a second-place finish.

He served as the assistant coach of the 1976 U.S. Olympic hockey team, the U.S. National teams in 1974 and 1975, and coached several teams for USA Hockey.

Standbrook, and the previously announced UMaine Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017, will be inducted in a ceremony and dinner set for Sept. 8.