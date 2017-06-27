Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river

AUGUSTA, Maine — A father and son reeled in an unexpected catch on the Kennebec River over the weekend — a rusted bolt-action rifle.

The unidentified pair were fishing near the northern end of Canal Street when they brought in a Remington 700 with scope and bipod still attached and several rounds in the magazine, according to the Kennebec Journal.

They brought the rifle to police, who are trying to figure out who owned the rifle and how it got into the river.

Augusta police Lt. Chris Read told the paper that the rifle was “possibly related to some type of burglary, theft or other crime.”

The rifle was never reported stolen, according to police.