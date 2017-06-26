LePage tells Democrats to pass GOP budget or there will be a shutdown

A Friday meeting between Gov. Paul LePage and the Legislature’s top Democrat inflamed partisan tension at the State House and made clear that, even if lawmakers pass a budget this week, state government could shut down Saturday.

A Democratic account of that meeting was circulating around Facebook during the weekend, saying the Republican governor told House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, that the only budget proposal he’d sign if passed was the one presented by House Republicans last week.

If that proposal were not adopted, the post said LePage told Gideon he would take all of the 10 days he’s allowed to veto a budget bill, which would force a shutdown because Maine’s next fiscal year begins Saturday, and “he will leave the state” and blame a shutdown on Democrats.

“I urge all of you to reach out the governor’s office, and House Republican leadership, to tell them this is unacceptable,” Rep. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, said. “We were sent here to pass a budget and it’s time for them to stop making threats.”

A Gideon spokeswoman confirmed the account of the meeting. LePage spokespeople didn’t respond to questions about it sent Monday morning, but this power play is very believable.

House Republicans pitched their proposal, which would add $125 million in education funding over the last two-year budget cycle and repeal the voter-approved surtax on high earners earmarked for school funding, in tandem with LePage as one that the governor would sign.

However, it got a frosty reception from Democrats when it was presented Thursday. They’re wary of education reforms that it contains, including a pilot program for a statewide teacher contract that the Democratic-led House defeated in bill form last week.

Before that, Gideon was blaming House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport, for not seriously engaging in budget discussions and risking a shutdown, but the Maine Republican Party turned the tables on Gideon with that argument over the weekend.

In an email to supporters, the party blamed Gideon for weak leadership that puts her “on the brink of the greatest leadership failure in Maine in a generation.”

They also noted that 58 rank-and-file Democratic lawmakers have already pledged to oppose any budget that doesn’t have a progressive, sustainable source that enables Maine to fund the voter-mandated threshold of 55 percent of basic education costs. Gideon’s latest counter-offers to Republicans have fallen short of that mark.

One of the leaders of that pledge, Rep. Mike Sylvester, D-Portland, said early last week that there are likely 20 House Democrats who would have “questions” about a budget that doesn’t reach that. But he stopped short of saying they would shut the government down over it and faulted House Republicans for holding out.

The blame game over a shutdown is likely to play out for the rest of the week, barring some breakthrough in negotiations. If it goes any longer than that, we’ll actually have a shutdown.

