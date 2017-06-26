Tuesday, June 27, 2017: Pride coverage, Senate health care bill, ranked-choice voting

Pride coverage improved

News coverage of pride month and parades has certainly improved. Not long ago, the typical parade coverage was two pictures — one of the most flamboyantly dressed (or undressed) person and one of a preacher holding a sign saying “Repent” or “You Are Going to Hell.”

I identify with the paraders in outrageous costumes. The gay tent is large. And the “Repent” signs seem to have disappeared.

Peg Cruikshank

Corea

Legislators work to kill ranked-choice voting

In a time when confidence in our representatives is at an all-time low and partisanship is widespread, Maine legislators have come together in a push to deny in direct opposition to the will of the people of Maine the 388,000 voters who supported ranked-choice voting.

Ranked-choice voting could encourage our legislators to redefine how they campaign and to reach a broader base of constituents to get people’s second or third vote. Our representatives want to keep the same voting system in place so they don’t have to compromise.

Now more than ever we need to get involved and make sure they understand they serve the people not the other way around.

Max Wibby

South Portland

Counting on Collins to stand against health bill

Having just read the main outline of the Senate version of the American Health Care Act, like so many others I am horrified at its small-minded partisan meanness. Republicans, who have been screaming about Barack Obama’s health care law for more than six years have no desire to solve the health care problem in this country. Their sole aim is to erase Obama legislation for petty revenge.

In the past, Sen. Susan Collins has been one of the very few Republicans to show concern about enacting good laws, no matter which party is in charge, so I am counting on her to stand against this bill and vote “no.” She owes her allegiance to her constituents and our Constitution, not to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Grace Brophy

Columbia Falls

Disgusted with political representatives

I am completely disgusted with the political landscape at the federal and state levels. It is time for the business as usual to cease and governing for the people and by the people to commence.

I would be remiss not to mention our legislators who have anointed themselves healers of all our ills. Back when John Baldacci was our governor, the people voted for the state to fund 55 percent of the cost of public schools, but no action. This past election, the people voted to tax the highest earners in our state at 3 percent on annual income over $200,000 — no action yet, again.

I studied quite a bit of constitutional law while securing a degree in paralegal studies, and it is my belief that when the people speak through the voting booth that legislators are supposed to realize their constituents would like to have their wishes followed. It is then a duty upon the legislators to act favorably on these issues, find the funding, enact the law and if needed take the appropriate action to change the Constitution to reflect the wants and needs of the populace.

It may be time to restructure our legislative body to a single body with a representative from each county. It may be that we have way too many cooks in our Augusta kitchen. I am very tired of the mess we are in and the lip service we receive from Washington and Augusta.

We need term limits in Washington if we’re ever to get the voice of the people heard.

Wayne LeVasseur

Bangor