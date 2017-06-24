Incoming UMaine goaltender selected in 4th round by Boston Bruins in NHL draft

Inconsistent goaltending has plagued the University of Maine men’s hockey team in recent years.

But the Black Bears are hopeful Jeremy Swayman can add his name to the list of Black Bear goaltenders who have gone on to have solid professional careers.

Swayman, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, who will be a freshman for coach Red Gendron’s club this fall, was selected in the fourth round by the Boston Bruins in the National Hockey League draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 inch Swayman was the 111th selection in the draft.

He was the third NCAA goaltender to be selected, after Boston University’s Jake Oettinger (first round) and Quinnipiac University commit Keith Petruzzeli (third round).

The selection of Swayman by the Bruins gives UMaine five NHL draft picks on its roster next fall. Chase Pearson and Pat Holway (Detroit), Pat Shea (Florida) and Nolan Vesey (Toronto) are the others.

Swayman is one of eight players who will start their UMaine careers this fall.

Swayman will join goaltenders Rob McGovern and Stephen Mundinger.

In 32 games with Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League last season, Swayman recorded a 2.90 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Prior to that, he played with the Pikes Peak Miners, recording a 1.9 GAA and .940 save percentage over 18 games.

According to an NHL.com report, Swayman is excited to start his college career and will have lots of opportunities to play in Boston.

“It could not have been more scripted, I feel,” he said. “I’m going to be playing the Boston Universities and all the UMass Amherst and Lowell guys, so I’ll be [in Boston] quite a bit. I’ll be performing for the guys that picked me so I’m very excited.”

Swayman will look to help the Bears improve on their 11th-place finish in Hockey East (11-21-4 overall, 5-15-2 in league play) last winter.