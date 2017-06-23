Cianbro lands $215 million contract in New York

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Cianbro Corp. and New York contractor Northland Associates have won a federal contract worth up to $215 million to replace a port in Alexandria, New York.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the award last week to the two companies.

The agency’s website said the $90 million first phase of the project is scheduled to begin this month and be finished by July 2022. The first phase involves construction of an inspection warehouse and acquiring land for the rest of the project.

The second phase would involve building a new administration building, other inspection facilities and parking areas. Cianbro has not yet won the second phase, but it is an option under the contract award, according to the General Services Administration. The project will cost $260 million overall.

Cianbro spokesman Alan Grover said the multi-year project will help the company grow.

“Whenever a Maine-based company like Cianbro is growing, then that’s always an indirect good thing for the state,” Grover said in a telephone interview.

The company has about 4,000 employees nationwide and 1,750 in Maine.