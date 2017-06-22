To break budget stalemate, holdout House GOP offers $125 million in education funding

AUGUSTA, Maine — The top Republican in the Maine House of Representatives said Thursday that his Gov. Paul LePage-aligned caucus will offer $125 million in education funding over the previous fiscal cycle in an attempt to bridge an impasse on the state’s next two-year budget.

It represents the first major movement in negotiations from the holdout group led by Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport and LePage announced on Twitter that he’d sign it.

But House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, tweeted that “we’ve still got some work to do.” and plan would axe a 3 percent surtax on high earners estimated to generate $300 million earmarked for school spending over two years and includes reforms at which Democrats have bristled.

Fredette told the Bangor Daily News that the deal represents “significant movement on our part,” with the $125 million in funding directed at education reforms that Republicans have been pushing. Those include a voluntary pilot program for a statewide teacher contract — which House Democrats have already rejected a bill to establish — and a fund aiming to equalize teacher salaries between rich and poor districts.

Rep. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, a member of the Legislature’s budget committee, will present the House Republican plan to a special committee that hasn’t met since last Thursday, when Gideon blasted Fredette for holding up negotiations.

That special committee is due to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, with the Legislature now flirting with a state shutdown, which would happen if no budget is enacted by July 1.

Fredette said he met on the plan with other legislative leaders and LePage on Thursday. He said it would exceed a total of $7 billion, crossing a line that LePage has previously said would draw a veto.

“The reality is that we’ve made significant movement. The governor has made significant movement,” Fredette said. “We’re trying to bring this thing together. No one wants to see a shutdown.”

News of the offer was just percolating through the State House halls around noon on Thursday, with Sen. James Hamper, R-Oxford, the co-chairman of the budget committee, saying it hadn’t yet been presented to the full group of Senate Republicans.

Rep. John Martin, D-Eagle Lake, who is also on the budget committee, said he hadn’t seen the plan, but that negotiations are “moving in the right direction.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.