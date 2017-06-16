Three Maine natives headline UMaine field hockey signees

A trio of Maine natives highlight a five-member freshman class that will join the University of Maine’s field hockey program in the fall.

Lydia Dexter of Oakland (Messalonskee), Brooke Sulinski of Old Town and Abby Webber of Garland (Dexter) will join Hana Davis of British Columbia and Cassandra Mascarenhas of Ontario in Orono on coach Josette Babineau’s squad.

“We are fortunate to be able to recruit in-state as well as draw players from the Canadian National program,” Babineau said in a statement. “Dexter enters our program with a lot of experience as a member of the Majestix Club. Webber and Sulinski have been working hard with the Black Bear Elite Club. Mascarenhas and Davis are both members of their clubs, provincial programs and Canadian National Team Development squad.”

Dexter guided Messalonskee to a pair of Class A North/East runner-up finishes.

The midfielder compiled 38 goals and two All-State selections over her four-year high school career. In 2016, she was named first-team All-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference and has competed for the Majestix Club Team, leading it to a regional club championship in 2015.

Sulinski earned all-state honors on three occasions for Old Town and was a three-time Penobscot Valley Conference first-team all-conference selection.

Sulinski also competed for Black Bear Elite’s Club program, where she served as a member of the 2016-2017 team which qualified for the national indoor tournament.

Webber guided Dexter to two Class C North runner-up finishes, and earned all-state honors and PVC first-team accolades as a senior. She also competed for the Black Bear Elite club team.

Davis has competed for the Canadian Junior National team and at Handsworth Secondary School, where she served as captain for two years.

While with the British Columbia Provincial Team, she led it to two bronze medals at the U18 Canadian National Championships.

Mascarenhas comes to UMaine via Loyola Catholic High School, GOA Reds Field Hockey Club, Mississauga Field Hockey Club and Team Ontario.

Mascarenhas captained the Reds team from 2014-17 and Mississauga from 2010-14. She got the high school team at Loyola off the ground in 2013 and earned MVP honors as a junior and a senior.

Mascarenhas also claimed Provincial gold medals in the U16 and U18 ranks and was MVP of the Ontario Winter Games in 2012.

The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to UMaine and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.