Hermon, Bucksport players among Miss Maine Softball finalists

Hermon High School catcher Hailey Perry and Scarborough High School pitcher Lilly Volk, who will be teammates at the University of Maine this fall, and Bucksport High School center fielder Madysen Robichaud are among the finalists for Miss Maine Softball.

The award is given to the state’s top senior player.

The other finalists are Windham High School first baseman Olivia Mora, Cheverus of Portland/North Yarmouth Academy catcher-outfielder Ally Tillotson and Wells High School catcher Sara Ring.

The winner will be announced between the Class C-D and A-B senior all-star games at Cony High School in Augusta on Thursday. The game between the C-D North and South all-stars will start at 4 p.m. with the A-B game to follow at 7 p.m.

There will also be games between teams of freshmen and sophomores followed by a game involving juniors at St. Joseph’s College in Standish on Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m.

Capping off the series of all-star games will be a doubleheader between 25-player rosters of seniors from Maine and New Hampshire on Tuesday, June 27 at Colby College in Waterville at 4 p.m.

Perry had an outstanding season for the Hawks.

She led the Hawks in hitting at .576 and in hits with 34. She was also top in runs scored (27) and tied for the team lead in doubles with eight. Perry had a pair of triples, drove in 22 runs and struck out just four times in 59 at-bats.

She is also an outstanding defensive catcher with a strong arm. The athletic Perry has the ability to throw out baserunners from her knees.

Robichaud hit over .500 and led the Bucks in homers with six, including two important two-run blasts in the playoffs that helped lead the Bucks to their third straight Class C North championship and a berth in Saturday’s state final against Madison.

The Penobscot Valley Conference Class C Player of the Year is also a rangy center fielder with a strong arm.

Volk, who didn’t allow an earned run during the regular season her junior year, had an outstanding senior year to spark the undefeated Red Storm to a spot in Saturday’s Class A state final against Skowhegan.

The hard-throwing Volk and her teammates posted 11 shutouts and held opponents to one run or less 15 times in 19 games.

Volk was also one of the Red Storm’s leading hitters.

Mora is an outstanding hitter who can hit for both average and power. Mora had a four-hit game this season and helped guide Windham to a 13-3 regular season and a berth in the semifinals where they it lost to Scarborough.

Tillotson is a versatile player who was one of the top hitters in Class A South despite playing for a winless team. Tillotson has a strong arm and could catch and play the outfield. She hit over .500 her junior year.

Ring led Wells to a berth in the Class B South final with her bat and defensive prowess behind the plate. She also calls the pitches.

Hermon left-handed pitcher Karli Theberge was named Miss Maine Softball last year.