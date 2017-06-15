Sister tandem propels Penobscot Valley into ‘D’ softball state game

BREWER, Maine — Pitching under pressure in a high school playoff game can be a daunting task, especially for a freshman.

But having a veteran catcher can certainly help — particularly if the catcher is your older sister.

That is the case for undefeated Penobscot Valley of Howland, which plays four-time defending state champion Richmond in Saturday’s state Class D championship game at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish.

Leine McKechnie is having a remarkable freshman season for the 19-0 Howlers and her sister Kortney, a 17-year-old junior, has been her catcher — as she has been through much of her career.

Leine, a hard-throwing 14-year-old, struck out 203 and allowed only 31 hits in 101 innings during the regular season. She posted a 0.90 earned run average.

She has allowed only one run in three playoff victories, capped by a 19-strikeout, eight-inning 3-0 victory over Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook in Tuesday’s Class D North final.

Leine said having Kortney behind the plate is beneficial.

“It’s important having her because she kind of knows my style of pitching. She knows when something isn’t [working]. Like if I get upset, she knows when I’m down and that she needs to come talk to me,” said Leine. “She knows what’s my [best] pitch and which one isn’t [working].”

“I can tell (how she’s doing) by her demeanor,” said Kortney. “A lot of coaches have said we have a real big advantage because we’re sisters and we have such a special bond.”

The sisters said they do have a healthy relationship.

“We don’t butt heads often. We’re pretty good,” said Leine.

“I’ve had to straighten her out a couple of times,” grinned Kortney.

Kortney McKechnie said her sister’s success can be traced to her work ethic.

“She [Leine] really works hard. She puts in a lot of hours outside (of practice and games),” said Kortney.

The sisters play on the same Ellsworth-based summer league softball team and Leine plays on another travel team based in South Paris.

Leine McKechnie uses two pitching instructors. She works with highly-respected coaches Bob Mercer of Bucksport and Rick Roberts of Ellsworth.

“Bob helps me with the mental part of the game and Rick helps me with my spin pitches. The combination of the two of them make me a really well-rounded pitcher,” said Leine.

She has made significant strides over the past 12 months.

“Her spin pitches have been amazing,” said Kortney. “They are working really good.”

“Last year, I was more of a wild pitcher. I had my speed but I wasn’t very consistent. I threw a lot of wild pitches,” said Leine. “I’m doing a better job keeping it in the strike zone.”

“She’s the best pitcher we’ve faced this season,” said Southern Aroostook sophomore pitcher Kylie Vining. “Her speed … we haven’t seen that before. She has a real good changeup and she’s pretty accurate.”

“She is the fastest pitcher I’ve ever seen and the most accurate pitcher I’ve ever seen. For being only a freshman, she’s phenomenal,” said Warriors senior Katelyn Stevens.

Leine McKechnie has been a pitcher from virtually the first time she played softball at age 7.

“She knew she wanted to pitch. My mom and dad [Jessica and Jamie] said ‘Are you really sure you want to do this?’ But once she started pitching, we knew she was going to want to do it,” said Kortney.

Her first coach was current Brewer High School coach Skip Estes.

“She was quite determined,” said Estes. “You could tell she wanted to be a pitcher. She really wanted to get better. Her sister would come along and catch her.”

Estes also said she had “supportive parents.”

Leine McKechnie had a couple of role models when she was young. One was former United States Olympic gold-medal star pitcher Jennie Finch.

“I had some Jennie Finch stuff when I was a little kid. Every girl looked up to her,” said Leine.

The other was former PVHS pitcher Kayla Dube, who pitched the Howlers to their first and only state championship in 2012.

“I had seen other girls pitching like Kayla Dube and and I wanted to try it myself. I kind of fell in love with it,” said Leine.

Dube’s 14-strikeout, 4-2 win over Richmond in the 2012 state title game was Richmond’s last loss. The Bobcats have won 88 straight games.

“It will be a good game,” said Leine.