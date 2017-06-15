Zinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national park

TOWNSHIP 2, RANGE 8 ― Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said Thursday that he might recommend that Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument be upgraded to a national park.

Asked on the second day of his fact-finding tour of northern Maine if he might advise Congress to transform the monument into the state’s second national park, Zinke replied, “Certainly.”

“The executive [branch of the federal government] does not have the authority” to create a national park, “so the driver would have to be from Congress,” Zinke said at a breakfast with Katahdin area political and business leaders at River Driver’s Restaurant & Pub.

Zinke is visiting Maine as part of the Trump administration’s review of 27 of the national monuments that Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama created by executive orders, citing powers granted by the Antiquities Act. President Trump has asked Zinke to report back to him on what should be done with those monuments. It is unclear whether presidents have the power to abolish national monuments; Congress does have that power. The secretary of the Interior is expected to submit his recommendations in mid-August.

If Zinke urges Trump to ask Congress to make Katahdin into a national park, that would surely reignite the debate that has split environmentalists and northern Maine forest products industry stalwarts for about 20 years. The most recent campaign to make the area a park died in 2015 when it became clear to Lucas St. Clair that no one in Maine’s congressional delegation would introduce such legislation.

Last August, St. Clair’s family, which includes Burt’s Bees entrepreneur Roxanne Quimby, St. Clair’s mother, gave the federal government the 87,562 acres that were immediately designated Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

A former Republican congressman from Montana, Zinke said he is friends with U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, and has discussed with him the possibility of making the monument a national park.

Meanwhile, St. Clair said Thursday that is delighted with the idea of resurrecting the park campaign.

Presidents can create monuments through the Antiquities Act, but only Congress can create parks.

Maine’s Acadia National Park began as Sieur de Mont National Monument in 1916 when it was created by President Woodrow Wilson. It became Lafayette National Monument three years later. In 1929, the monument became a national park and acquired its current name.