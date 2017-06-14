Former UMaine quarterback signs with defending Grey Cup champions

The defending Canadian Football League Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks have signed former University of Maine quarterback Dan Collins.
Collins had been playing for the Frankfort Universe in Germany but received an opportunity to join the Redblacks and did so.
He had attended a Buffalo Bills tryout camp before going to Germany.
Collins will join former UMaine teammate Sherrod Baltimore with the Redblacks. Baltimore is a defensive back.
In a story in the Ottawa Sun, Collins said, “I was there (Germany) for two weeks. This game brings you everywhere, teaches you a lot of things. I never thought of going to Germany or being in Buffalo or being in Ottawa, but it happened.
“This is, I feel, the right move for me as far as moving along with my career. I couldn’t be in a better place, I don’t think, and I can’t wait to get started here,” said Collins.
The Redblacks play an exhibition game against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday.
“The next few days, I’ll be able to pick up on some stuff, roll with it and, hopefully, show my talents on Thursday. I think the game fits well with the way I play it. I love to throw the football. That’s my strength.”
Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins told the Sun that Collins “has a big arm, he’s smart and he has good size. He does a lot of things very well. We’ll see how he adapts.”
“I think it’s a great opportunity for him, better than the one in Germany,” said UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak. “It’s a good situation.”
Henry Burris, a five-time CFL All-Star, led the Redblacks to the Grey Cup last season but retired.
The 23-year-old Collins will be competing for the backup job behind 31-year-old Trevor Harris, who was the starting quarterback for the Redblacks a year ago until he sustained ankle and knee injuries and was replaced by Burris.
Harris completed 242 of 340 passes for 3,301 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was intercepted just four times.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Collins was a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice a year ago when he completed 166 of 318 passes for 2,375 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was intercepted 16 times. He was second in the CAA in passing yards per game (215.9) and touchdown passes and third in total offense (221 yards per game).
He led UMaine to a 6-5 season, 5-3 in the CAA.
During his career, he completed 382 of 734 passes for 4,860 yards and 33 TDs. He threw 28 interceptions.