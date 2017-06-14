Maine’s $50 million tech bond looks likely to pass, pending official results

AUGUSTA, Maine — A $50 million bond question targeted at equipment upgrades for Maine’s technology sector looked to be headed for passage after the Tuesday statewide election, according to unofficial results from the state’s three biggest cities.

The question was uncontroversial and widely expected to pass. It would earmark $45 million to replenish a fund for infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades in seven targeted sectors, including aquaculture, forestry, agriculture and composite materials.

[ See how Maine spent $53 million borrowed for research and development]

Unofficial results show that the question, which was the only item on Tuesday’s state ballot, passed by wide margins in Maine’s largest cities. Portland, Lewiston and Bangor approved the bond with a combined 78 percent of votes.

Michael Saxl, spokesman for the bond campaign, said the campaign is “cautiously optimistic” about the outcome, based on some early results from select precincts.

Unlike with most statewide elections, the Bangor Daily News and the Associated Press didn’t collect results from each Maine municipality for the June 2017 election. That’s why the result is in at least partial doubt Wednesday morning.

Kristen Muszynski, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, said the office could release partial, unofficial results as early as Wednesday, though towns have three days to deliver initial results to Dunlap’s office. His office projected between 10 percent and 15 percent turnout for the election.

“We’re hopeful that the secretary of state will have some results for us soon,” Saxl said.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.