Six lawmakers will decide if Maine gets a budget or a government shutdown

Senate President Michael Thibodeau (from left), Speaker of the House Sara Gideon and Gov. Paul LePage.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Senate President Michael Thibodeau (from left), Speaker of the House Sara Gideon and Gov. Paul LePage.
By Christopher Cousins, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 13, 2017, at 6:26 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The resolution of the budget impasse that threatens to shut down state government lies in the hands of six lawmakers who were appointed Tuesday evening.

Both Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau of Winterport and Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport named themselves to a conference committee that was formed Tuesday after budget negotiations broke down and the House and Senate backed widely different versions.

In addition to herself, Gideon named Appropriations Committee members Rep. Aaron Frey, D-Bangor, and Rep. Tom Winsor, R-Norway, to the committee.

Thibodeau also named two Appropriations Committee members to the committee: Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, and Sen. Catherine Breen, D-Falmouth.

The committee was scheduled to hold an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the State House.

Democrats and Republicans have failed to reach accord on a $6.8 billion two-year budget initially introduced by Republican Gov. Paul LePage in early January. After the Appropriations Committee deadlocked and presented three budget recommendations, procedural votes Monday in the House and Tuesday in the Senate resulted in creation of the six-member conference committee.

A budget must be in place by July 1 to pay for government services in the fiscal year that begins that day. In order to give lawmakers time to vote on a new spending plan and the likely veto from LePage, they must pass a budget bill with two-thirds support in both chambers by Friday or very soon thereafter.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Woman found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in car in OrringtonWoman found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in car in Orrington
  2. Woman rescued from Saco River, then arrestedWoman rescued from Saco River, then arrested
  3. Mills threatens to sue Trump administration if it rescinds monumentMills threatens to sue Trump administration if it rescinds monument
  4. Limestone firefighter survives dramatic explosionLimestone firefighter survives dramatic explosion
  5. CBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murderCBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murder

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Politics