Bangor midfielder wins Maine Gatorade boys soccer accolades

Bangor High School senior Carson Atherley, who led his team to the Class A state championship last fall, has been named the 2016-17 Maine Gatorade boys soccer player of the year, it was announced Monday.

The 6-foot, 165-pound midfielder scored 18 goals and distributed seven assists to lead coach Garth Berenyi’s Bangor club to a 16-1-1 record.

Atherley earned All-America honors from the Maine chapter of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America and was a four-time all-state honoree during his high school career.

He also was named the state’s Class A player of the year and the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A player of the year last fall.

The four-year starter at Bangor helped the Rams advance to the Class A North semifinals in each of his first three seasons before they broke through last season and outlasted Gorham in a penalty-kick shootout to win the program’s first state crown since 2010.

Atherley assisted on the tying goal during the second half of the state final, then converted one of Bangor’s four successful penalty kicks after overtime left the teams tied in a 1-1 stalemate. The Rams won that shootout 4-1.

Atherley also has excelled with the Seacoast United Mariners, a Topsham-based club team that in 2015 advanced to the National Premier Leagues championship tournament.

“Carson Atherley is the best player I’ve ever coached against,” said Hampden Academy head coach Josh Stevens. “He has the ability to affect the game from the opening whistle until the final one. He’s just a dynamic soccer player with next-level potential.”

Atherley also has maintained a 3.88 grade point average in the classroom and is a devoted member of his church youth group as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also has served as a tutor in his school and has volunteered locally with youth soccer programs.

Atherley will attend Brown University this fall and play soccer as well as majoring in business and economics through the university’s Business, Economics and Organizations Concentration.

Atherley joins recent Gatorade Maine Boys Soccer Players of the Year Abdi Shariff-Hassan (2015-2016, Lewiston High School), Stephen Ochan (2014-2015, Deering High School), Wyatt Omsberg (2013-2014, Scarborough High School), Matt Saunders (2012-2013, Lawrence High School), Robby Lentine (2011-2012, Windham High School), Fazal Nabi (2010–2011, Portland High School), Gabe-Hoffman-Johnson (2009-2010 & 2008–2009, Falmouth High School), Oliver Blum (2007-2008, Greely High School), and Jordan Hale (2006-2007, Falmouth High School).