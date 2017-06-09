MMA practitioner meets boxer: Boyington-Lamour bout headlines NEF card

New England Fights has announced a 15-bout card for its June 17 show at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston that will feature the return of one of its former mixed martial arts champions as well a bout pitting the state’s top boxer against one of its elite MMA competitors.

Headlining the four boxing matches that will kick off the show at 7 p.m. will be a highly anticipated six-round battle between Russell Lamour Jr. (15-2) of the Portland Boxing Club and Bruce Boyington (14-9 MMA, 1-0 boxing) of Young’s MMA in Bangor.

Both fighters have been featured on nationally televised bouts in their primary combat sports, with Lamour the former New England middleweight boxing champion while Boyington is a former NEF MMA lightweight champion who now competes for the Professional Fight League, formerly the World Series of Fighting.

The fight will be contested at 160 pounds.

“Bruce and Russell are at the top of their respective games,” noted NEF co-owner and matchmaker Matt Peterson. “Russell is a great boxer, and he’s going to face a superb striker in the form of taekwondo black belt Bruce Boyington. This is a true dream match for Maine fight fans.”

The MMA portion of the show, which will include four professional bouts and seven amateur contests, will feature the return of former NEF featherweight champion Ray “All Business” Wood (8-3) to Maine to face Brazilian featherweight Alexandre Bezerra (19-5).

Wood, a Bucksport High School product, left the Bangor area nearly two years ago, initially settling in South Carolina and now living in Amarillo, Texas, from where he has fought three of his last four bouts for Bellator MMA.

The 29-year-old Bezerra is also a Bellator MMA veteran, having fought nine times for that promotion between 2011 and 2013.

“When you consider both sides, this is probably the highest-level fight to ever take place in NEF,” said NEF co-owner and promoter Nick DiSalvo. “This fight could easily be slid into any UFC card on FS1 or Fox and steal the show. Either one of these athletes could get the call up after this fight. Our fans are about to see something special.”

The amateur card will feature Camden Hills High School of Rockport wrestling coach Patrick Kelly (3-0) challenging undefeated champion Rafael Velado (4-0) for the NEF amateur lightweight title.

At age 52, Kelly will be the oldest fighter to ever fight for an NEF title.

Another highlight of the evening will be an appearance by former world heavyweight boxing champion James “Buster” Douglas, who will hold an hour-long meet-and-greet session with fans from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the opening bell.