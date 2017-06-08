Feds again condemn Riverview care, order Maine to repay $51 million

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage announced Thursday that the state will appeal a decision by the federal government regarding Riverview Psychiatric Center that LePage called a “financial tsunami.”

At issue is the decertification of Riverview by the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2013. According to LePage, the federal government has notified the state that it is “disallowing” $51 million that has been drawn down for the state-run hospital in Augusta.

LePage said in a written statement that he has warned the Legislature to stop using the federal funding.

“Our administration has clearly communicated on numerous occasions that continuing to use DSH funding posed a significant risk of disallowance,” LePage said. “Our administration warned the Legislature over and over that action needed to be taken and those warnings were ignored. Now we are faced with a financial tsunami.”

LePage said he expects the Legislature to allocate $51 million to cover the cost of the federal action.

According to a June 7 letter to the Department of Health and Human Services from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal government is essentially recalling funding that has flowed to Maine in support of Riverview from Dec. 31, 2013, through March 31 of this year.

Riverview’s decertification resulted from a number of factors, including overcrowding, inadequate staffing and the use of tasers and corrections officers in portions of the hospital.

The state has been working on gaining re-certification for Riverview but so far has not been successful. The matter went to court in 2015 but a U.S. District Court judge ruled against the state in its bid to have the termination of accreditation reopened. According to CMS, the period for appealing that court decision expired in October 2015.

According to the June 7 letter from CMS Associate Regional Administrator Richard R. McGreal, Maine has 60 days to appeal his decision, which he referred to more than one as “final.”

“If the final decision [on appeal] upholds the disallowance and the state elected to retain the funds during the appeals process, the proper amount of the disallowance plus interested … will be offset in the subsequent grant award,” McGreal wrote.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.