Husson men’s basketball adds GSA state-game hero

BANGOR, Maine — In Blue Hill, Jarrod Chase will forever be remembered as the young man who hit a dramatic shot to lift George Stevens Academy to victory over Winthrop in the Class C state championship game at the Cross Insurance Center.

Chase, a 6-foot-3 forward from Blue Hill, hopes to write the next chapter of his basketball story at Husson University in Bangor. He recently committed to play for coach Warren Caruso’s Eagles.

“Jarrod had a great career at GSA. He was a big part of two state championship teams,” said Caruso in a release. “Jarrod has a solid skill set and is a very good athlete. We feel he has a good upside and will develop into a very good college player.”

Chase concluded his senior season averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocked shots per game. He was a key contributor on two state championship teams that had an overall record of 43-1 in his final two seasons.

He earned a spot on the PVC All-Defensive Team for the third time in 2017 and also was an All-PVC second-team choice and a BDN All-Tournament pick.

Chase joins Kyanti Blyden of Broward College (Florida), Justin Thompson of Schenck High School in East Millinocket, Coty Hackett of Burley High (Idaho), and Cole Thomas of Master’s Academy (Florida) in the 2017 recruiting class.

USM coach honored

GORHAM, Maine — Samantha Allen, the head coach of the University of Southern Maine women’s basketball team and USM Student-Athlete Advisory Committee advisor, was one of nine recipients of the President’s Award for Community Engagement.

Presented annually to USM faculty and staff, the President’s Award for Community Engagement is given to members of the faculty who demonstrate an abiding commitment to incorporating community-based learning practices in their courses, and to staff who advance USM’s mutually beneficial relationships with community members and organizations, and construct student opportunities in the community.

Since taking over the advising role for SAAC, Allen has continued and improved the groups community-based projects including the Huskies’ Community Halloween Party, Skate with the Huskies and Holiday Caroling with local retirement communities and elementary schools. During 2016-2017 academic year, Allen’s stewardship has led SAAC into a greater civic role with the creation of the Huskies’ Unified Sports Program with Maine Special Olympics; the sponsorship, creation and publication of an Active Bystander Training presentation; and a newly created partnership with the USM Student Veterans Organization.

With Allen’s guidance and the hard work of the Huskies’ SAAC members, the student-organization was recently presented with the USM Contribution to Community Service Award for the second consecutive year.