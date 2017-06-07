Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as next FBI director

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Wednesday that he would nominate Christopher A. Wray — a white collar criminal defense attorney who led the Justice Department’s Criminal Division during the George W. Bush administration — to serve as the next FBI director.

Trump posted the announcement on Twitter, declaring Wray a “man of impeccable credentials” and saying more details would follow. His appointment would still have to be confirmed by the Senate, which is sure to scrutinize Trump’s nominee intensely.

Wray, now a partner at King & Spalding, led the Justice Department’s Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005, and his firm biography says that he “helped lead the Department’s efforts to address the wave of corporate fraud scandals and restore integrity to U.S. financial markets.” He oversaw the president’s corporate fraud task force and oversaw the Enron Task Force. Before that, he worked in a variety of other Justice Department roles, including as a federal prosecutor in Atlanta.

More recently, he has served as the attorney for New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie, a Trump ally.

Wray’s nomination will bring an end to a herky-jerky search that has seen several contenders take their names out of the running.

Wray was one of two candidates Trump interviewed last week. The other was John S. Pistole, an FBI veteran and former Transportation Security Administration director who is now the president of Anderson University in Indiana.

If confirmed, Wray will succeed James B. Comey, who Trump abruptly fired last month amid an investigation into whether his campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 election. That probe is now being overseen by a special counsel. Andrew McCabe, who had been deputy director, is leading the FBI on an interim basis.