Mary Mayhew launches campaign to replace LePage in 2018

AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew announced a 2018 run for governor Tuesday, becoming the first well-known Republican to enter the race to replace the term-limited Gov. Paul LePage.

A former Democrat and lobbyist, Mayhew’s career changed sharply in 2011 when she took the administration post that she left in late May, becoming the face of the Republican governor’s aggressive welfare agenda and the administrator most identified with him.

“I made that decision because I wanted to think about where the state needed to go in the next several years and I wanted to be part of that,” Mayhew said Tuesday morning on WVOM, a Bangor radio station. “As I left the department, and as I have thought about all we have accomplished, I know we have worked too hard to see what we have done undone. So today I announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the state of Maine.”

It was an expected move from Mayhew, 52, of South China, who has been quietly and informally campaigning in Republican circles to succeed LePage for years and has cast herself as a practical reformer of Maine’s welfare system. She’s expected to “discuss her vision for the future of Maine” at a 9:15 a.m. news conference in Lisbon, according to a news release.

Last month, Mayhew told reporters that when she took over, the agency was “hemorrhaging red ink” — a reference to regular Medicaid shortfalls. They ended during her tenure, which she said “stabilized our financial foundation” and enabled Maine to direct support to “our elderly, our disabled and our children.” Her detractors see a legacy of cuts and austerity.

She and LePage opposed Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, saying it could bust Maine’s budget. Changes enacted during her tenure culled 67,000 from the Medicaid rolls between 2011 and 2015, a period of time over which the share of people in poverty increased here. The number of children in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program went from more than 25,000 in early 2011 to less than 7,700 in May.

In a Republican primary, Mayhew should be able to lay claim to LePage’s welfare agenda, a signature issue for the party’s grassroots that aided him to re-election in 2014. But she’ll have to widen a profile that has been so far limited to the scope of her former department.

Her personal positions on social issues such as abortion, for example, aren’t in the public record. She’s also a former Democrat who managed Patrick McGowan’s 1990 congressional campaign against Republican Olympia Snowe. She later became a lobbyist for the Maine Hospital Association before taking over as LePage’s choice to lead an agency that accounts for more than a third of state spending.

Mayhew has begun that work to widen her image in frequent appearances with conservative groups. On Sunday, she spoke at a Falmouth rally in opposition to Maine’s voter-approved surtax on high earners.

Matthew Gagnon, the CEO of the Maine Heritage Policy Center, which co-sponsored that rally, said many of the conservatives that she’s wooing are “impressed” with her and her work, but “she still has a lot of introduction to be doing with those voters at the same time.”

“I think her job in the election is going to be figuring out exactly what else to talk about and whether or not that perfectly matches the conservative base,” he said. “We still have a lot to hear from her, I think.”

Independent Maine State Treasurer Terry Hayes of Buckfield and Democrats Adam Cote of Sanford and Betsy Sweet of Hallowell are the only other declared 2018 gubernatorial candidates who are well-known in political circles. Republican Deril Stubenrod of Clinton, Democrat Patrick Eisenhart of Augusta and Libertarian Richard Light of Liberty have also filed.

BDN writer Christopher Cousins contributed to this report.