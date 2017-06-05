Husson football to join new conference

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — The Commonwealth Coast Conference Board of Directors on Monday announced that Husson University of Bangor has been granted associate membership in Commonwealth Coast Football and is scheduled to begin play in 2019.
Husson becomes the eighth football member accepted into the conference, joining the University of New England of Biddeford, Curry, Endicott, Nichols, Salve Regina, Western New England, and fellow associate member Becker.
The CCC will assume operations of the New England Football Conference in 2017 and will rebrand the league as Commonwealth Coast Football. Next fall, six teams — Becker, Curry, Endicott, Nichols, Salve Regina, and Western New England — will compete for the automatic qualifier with UNE scheduled to play its first varsity season in 2018. Husson will round out the membership in 2019.
“Commonwealth Coast Football is delighted to welcome Husson University as our newest member,” said CCC Commissioner Gregg M. Kaye in a release. “Husson is one of the strongest football programs among Division III private institutions in New England, and their addition makes CCC Football stronger.
“Since our September 2015 announcement that the New England Football Conference would be rebranded as Commonwealth Coast Football for the 2017 season, finding an eighth quality program has been a major priority for our membership. I am delighted that Husson has accepted our invitation to join CCC Football.”
Husson will depart the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference of which it has been a part since 2009 as one of the league’s charter members. In that time, the Eagles have won two ECFC titles and made two NCAA Division III Football Championship appearances with the most recent coming last season when the Eagles lost to Western New England in the first round.
“We are excited to become a member of CCC Football,” said Husson Director of Athletics Frank Pergolizzi in a release. “The opportunity to join an all New England conference, including a fellow Maine institution, means a great deal to our program and our University. We look forward to beginning CCC Football competition in 2019.”
The five current CCC football-playing institutions have combined to make 11 NCAA Division III football postseason appearances. Curry tops all CCC football programs with six NCAA tournament appearances (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008). Endicott has advanced to NCAA championship play twice (2010, 2013), while the winner of the final NEFC crown last fall, Western New England, has made three tournament showings (2011, 2015, 2016).
“We are appreciative of Commonwealth Coast Conference for accepting us into the conference for football,” said Husson head football coach Gabby Price. “The CCC football league is an excellent conference with outstanding football teams and with great football traditions.”
The Commonwealth Coast Conference, founded in 1984, is an NCAA Division III athletic league composed of 10 full member and four associate member institutions. Its membership aims to provide student-athletes with a positive experience in their pursuit of excellence through high academic standards, quality competition, and a meaningful student life.
The conference will administer championships in 18 intercollegiate sports starting in the 2017-2018 academic year.