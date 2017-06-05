County basketball team wins at national tournament

The Maine Lumberjacks 12-years-old and under girls' AAU basketball, made up entirely of Aroostook County players, won the Zero Gravity National Finals held June 3 and 4 in Boston. Team members are, in front from left, coach Clyde Warman, Ashlyn Bouchard of Caribou, Camryn Ala of Fort Fairfield, Salena Savage of Caribou, Drew Warman of Houlton, Madison Russell of Oakfield, Izzy Brownlee of Patten, Anna Jandreau of Caribou and Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle.
Contributed photo
The Maine Lumberjacks 12-years-old and under girls' AAU basketball, made up entirely of Aroostook County players, won the Zero Gravity National Finals held June 3 and 4 in Boston. Team members are, in front from left, coach Clyde Warman, Ashlyn Bouchard of Caribou, Camryn Ala of Fort Fairfield, Salena Savage of Caribou, Drew Warman of Houlton, Madison Russell of Oakfield, Izzy Brownlee of Patten, Anna Jandreau of Caribou and Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle.
Posted June 05, 2017, at 12:51 p.m.

BOSTON — A basketball team made up of eight girls from Aroostook County has captured first place out of 12 teams in their division at the Zero Gravity National Finals.

The Maine Lumberjacks’ 12-year-old and under squad went 4-0 in the tourney held Saturday and Sunday. The team beat YES!, based out of southern Maine, in the championship game, 44-16.

During the round-robin portion, the Lumberjacks posted wins over the Central Mass Shooters, 40-29; the Mass Rivals, 49-29; and the Ocean State Panthers of Rhode Island, 38-13.

The local squad had qualified after winning a large Zero Gravity tournament in Boston earlier in the spring. The team competed in five tournaments this spring and took titles in four of them. The tourneys were held in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and southern Maine.

The Lumberjacks practiced once or twice a week since April in either Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Presque Isle or Dyer Brook.

Clyde Warman of Houlton is the coach of the team, which has been together for three seasons. Team members are Camryn Ala of Fort Fairfield, Ashlyn Bouchard of Caribou, Izzy Brownlee of Patten, Anna Jandreau of Caribou, Madison Russell of Oakfield, Salena Savage of Caribou, Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle and Drew Warman of Houlton.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. These two fishermen faced down a sea monster in Casco BayThese two fishermen faced down a sea monster in Casco Bay
  2. Maine nurse who sued Chris Christie over Ebola lockdown nears settlementMaine nurse who sued Chris Christie over Ebola lockdown nears settlement
  3. One person dead in early morning Westbrook car accidentOne person dead in early morning Westbrook car accident
  4. Multiple fatalities in Florida workplace shooting
  5. Trump urges end to political correctness in wake of London attackTrump urges end to political correctness in wake of London attack