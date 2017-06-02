Report: One person killed in head-on collision in Oakland

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted June 02, 2017, at 8:07 a.m.

OAKLAND, Maine — One person is dead following a Thursday morning crash on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Oakland, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when the driver of a black Mazda fell asleep at the wheel, crossing into oncoming traffic, police said. The Mazda struck a PT Cruiser head-on.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with what police originally believed were minor injuries, according to the Sentinel. One person involved in the crash later died in the hospital.

The collision destroyed both cars.

Police have yet to release the identity of the person who died, pending notification of family members.

