Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two residents in midcoast Maine

Two residents of midcoast Maine are recovering from the Powassan virus, a life-threatening but rare illness spread by a tick bite.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release Wednesday that it was notified of the two cases last week. The two adults became ill in late April and were hospitalized with encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, caused by the virus. Both have since been discharged, the CDC said.

The cases were confirmed through testing at the U.S. CDC’s division in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The two infections bring Maine’s case count for Powassan to nine since 2000. The virus claimed the life of a Rockland-area artist in late 2013.

Powassan is spread by the bite of an infected deer or woodchuck tick and can cause fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion and seizures. Brain swelling is a potentially devastating complication that kills 10 percent of those who develop it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About half of those who survive the infection suffer permanent neurological symptoms such as memory problems, facial tics and blurred vision. There is no vaccine or treatment other than keeping patients comfortable and hydrated during hospitalization.

Many patients, on the other hand, experience no symptoms at all, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can begin anytime from one week to one month after a tick bite.

What makes Powassan particularly troubling — in addition to the potentially debilitating symptoms — is the speed of its transmission. While a tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours to transmit Lyme disease, according to health officials, Powassan has been shown to spread from tick to human in under an hour.

“Powassan, although rare, can be serious so it is important to be aware of your surroundings and take steps to avoid being bitten by ticks. Ticks are found in wooded and bushy areas so use caution if you go into these areas,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Siiri Bennett.