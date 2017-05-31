Maine regulators OK FairPoint’s $1.5B sale

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine regulators have approved FairPoint Communications’ sale to the Illinois-based Consolidated Communications, in a deal that requires the new owner to invest $52.2 million in the company’s networks over three years.

Regulators found during deliberations Wednesday that the deal would put the company on a stronger financial footing and that it is, with the negotiated settlement, in the best interest of ratepayers.

The approval gives the company one of a series of required approvals to complete Consolidated’s $1.5 billion purchase of the North Carolina-based FairPoint.

The Vermont Public Service Board on Friday was still working out similar investment requirements for approving the deal, according to Vermont Public Radio.

The terms negotiated by customer advocates and other internet and telephone service providers will allow Consolidated to borrow money against FairPoint’s Maine property in order to refinance FairPoint’s debt at more favorable interest rates.

It also calls for $17.4 million of annual investments in 2018, 2019 and 2020, primarily in building out FairPoint’s broadband networks and upgrading network speeds.

The company would spend $1 million of that money each year on improvements to areas where its network has higher than average problems.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.