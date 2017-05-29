Connecticut duo arrested in robberies of Bangor bank, store

BANGOR, Maine — Two people from Connecticut have been charged with two robberies — the Sunday theft of money from the TD Bank branch on Stillwater Avenue and the Monday robbery of the Dollar Tree on Stillwater Avenue, according to Bangor police officials.

Seth Blewitt, 29, and Cara Blewitt, 30, both of Oakville, Connecticut, were charged Monday with the robbery of the bank and later were charged in the Dollar Tree robbery, Detective Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said in two Monday news releases. He did not provide the relationship between the Blewitts.

The bank was robbed at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday by a man who demanded cash from a teller. Police released an image of the suspect and on Monday released an image of the getaway vehicle.

The robbery at the Dollar Tree store occurred around 4:10 p.m. Monday when a male wearing a ski mask entered the store while brandishing a weapon.

“Shortly after 4 p.m. today an off-duty Bangor police officer spotted a vehicle traveling in the downtown area that closely resembled that of one believed to have been involved in the robbery of the TD bank,” Beaulieu said in a news release. “That information was quickly broadcast to patrol units. Within minutes Officer David Farrar located the vehicle on Harlow Street in downtown Bangor.”

The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Union and Third streets. After the Blewitts were arrested, three officers could be seen removing two dogs from their vehicle.

In a second news release issued shortly after 8 p.m. it was announced that the Blewitts also were charged in the Dollar Tree robbery.

“These are the same individuals charged earlier today with the Sunday morning robbery of the TD bank on Stillwater Avenue,” Beaulieu said. “This investigation continues.”

Anyone with information regarding either robbery can call Detective Tim Shaw at the Bangor Police Department or leave anonymous information on the “tip line” at (207) 947-7382 extension 6.

Both Blewitts are being held at the Penobscot County Jail.