Freshmen help UMaine oust Binghamton at America East baseball tourney

Freshman third baseman Cody Pasic belted a three-run double with two outs in the ninth inning and classmate Cody Laweryson tossed 3 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief as the fifth-seeded University of Maine won its third straight America East baseball elimination game 8-3 over top seed Binghamton on Saturday afternoon at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Massachusetts.

That set up another elimination game later Saturday against No. 4 Albany, which blanked the Black Bears 3-0 in their tournament opener.

UMaine (24-28) improved to 3-1 in the tourney and Binghamton (30-13) concluded its season.

It was the second straight game in which UMaine ousted a team that swept a three-game, regular-season series against the Black Bears. UMaine had ousted Stony Brook 3-0 on Friday night.

The Black Bears, who had two, three-run leads, were clinging to 4-3 advantage when Christopher Bec opened the ninth with a double. Tyler Schwanz singled, the Jonathan Bennett grounded to first with Schwanz moving to second and Bec remaining at third.

Brandon Vicens was intentionally walked and closer Dylan Stock, who was 2-0 with six saves and a sparkling 1.11 earned run average, came on in relief of Nick Wegmann.

Freshman Hernen Sardinas greeted him with a run-scoring single to center on an 0-2 pitch and, after Stock struck out Caleb Kerbs, Pasic drilled his double over the left fielder’s head, again off an 0-2 pitch.

Laweryson, a Moscow native who pitched at Valley High of Bingham, came on in relief of Connor Johnson in the sixth inning with one out and the tying run at third. Laweryson struck out Darian Herncane and induced C.J. Krowiak to fly out.

Laweryson retired the next seven hitters before Herncane reached him for a one-out infield single in the ninth. But, after issuing a walk, Laweryson retired the final two hitters to notch his first career save.

UMaine took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Lou Della Fera drew a one-out walk and Bec was hit by a pitch before Schwanz delivered a run-scoring single. A throwing error on Jonathan Bennett’s grounder produced the second run and another error on Vicens’ grounder delivered the third run.

Binghamton got one back in the third on Pat Britt’s RBI single which drove in Eddie Posavec, who had started the inning with a base hit and moved to second on a walk.

UMaine answered with a run in the top of the fourth.

Pena was hit by a pitch, went to second on a groundout and scored on Bec’s double to left center.

John Arel went the first four innings for the Black Bears, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts. He walked the first two hitters in the fifth and was replaced by Johnson (4-4), who picked up the win.

Binghamton starter Jacob Wloczewski absorbed the loss, allowing five hits and four runs, two earned, over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.

Bec and Pasic each had a double and single for UMaine. Schwanz and Pena had two singles each. Pasic drove in three runs with Schwanz and Bec each knocking in one.

Anthony Meduri doubled and singled for Binghamton and Britt produced two singles. Britt had an RBI. Jason Agresti had a double and a sacrifice fly.