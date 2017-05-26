Outdoors

North Woods national monument opens fully to the public

The monument opened on Thursday to a sparse crowd, but National Park Service officials hope for a better showing this weekend.
Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
The monument opened on Thursday to a sparse crowd, but National Park Service officials hope for a better showing this weekend.
The monument offers a spectacular view of the mountains of Baxter State Park, but few saw them from inside the federal land on Thursday. National Park Service officials hope for a better showing this weekend.
Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
The monument offers a spectacular view of the mountains of Baxter State Park, but few saw them from inside the federal land on Thursday. National Park Service officials hope for a better showing this weekend.
A long trail inside the monument was barren of hikers on Thursday.
Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
A long trail inside the monument was barren of hikers on Thursday.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted May 26, 2017, at 1 a.m.

KATAHDIN WOODS AND WATERS NATIONAL MONUMENT, Maine — Amid an ongoing federal review and contention over the signs advertising it, Maine’s national monument opened fully for its first full year on Thursday with a handful of visitors more interested in nature than politics.

About a half dozen people came to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on Thursday, Superintendent Tim Hudson said, adding that attendance will likely increase this Memorial Day weekend. The Loop Road was the last entrance to open. The monument’s north gate opened on May 13.

One visitor, Connecticut resident Ron Goulet, described the land as pristine wilderness.

“We stopped at every place we could walk,” said Goulet, who has a Maine camp and visited Katahdin Woods with a friend. “The loop is just majestic. The view there is really something to see. People who want to see what nature has to see without a lot of commercialism, this is it.”

The monument controversy has drawn international attention. As federal officials review the legality of the executive order that created Katahdin Woods, proponents hope that it will buoy the region’s economy — while critics dismiss it as a federal boondoggle that would draw little interest from tourists. The review is due in August.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, called upon the official doing the review, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, to conclude it quickly and reaffirm the executive order that created the monument.

“I know that this administration is serious about growing jobs in rural areas,” King wrote in a three-page letter to Zinke on Thursday. “I am absolutely convinced that the prompt conclusion of this review and reaffirmation of the monument designation would be a positive step in this direction.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, joined 85 congresspeople in sending another letter to Zinke, saying President Donald Trump could not legally rescind or substantially reduce monuments.

Gov. Paul LePage has said he will not allow official signs pointing to the monument on state roads until the review is finished in mid-August. His stance compelled the hanging of at least one homemade sign on an Interstate 95 overpass that state workers removed on Wednesday, citing safety concerns.

Monument roads have been graded enough to handle cars and its trails, viewshed areas and trails are marked. Several displays highlighting monument features have been installed, Hudson said.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Mary Mayhew to leave LePage administrationMary Mayhew to leave LePage administration
  2. Orono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basementOrono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basement
  3. State confiscates homemade national monument sign, warns against other postingsState confiscates homemade national monument sign, warns against other postings
  4. A wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colonyA wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colony
  5. Maine city OKs pet goats, then tells family they have to goMaine city OKs pet goats, then tells family they have to go

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs