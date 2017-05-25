Former goalie offered assistant hockey coaching job at UMaine

Former University of Maine goalie Alfie Michaud, who was the school’s first-year volunteer goalie coach last season, could be named the full-time assistant replacing Jay Leach as soon as Thursday.

“He has been offered the position,” UMaine head coach Red Gendron said Wednesday night.

Gendron plans to meet with the Michaud on Thursday.

The 66-year-old Leach, who was the associate head coach and has been with Gendron since Gendron replaced Tim Whitehead four years ago, announced his resignation last month.

Michaud, 40, backstopped the Black Bears to their last NCAA championship in 1999, being named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament. He won 28 games that season and had a 2.32 goals-against average.

During his career at UMaine, the Selkirk, Manitoba, native appeared in 98 games and notched 60 wins with a 2.82 GAA and an .891 save percentage.

After UMaine, Michaud enjoyed a 13-year pro career which included two games with the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League. He is the owner and coach of Dream Catcher’s Hockey, which offers private lessons and coaching instruction, and he owns RISE Sport Testing, which supplies developmental testing to athletes in a variety of sports.

Michaud lives in Vienna, Maine, with his wife, Addie, and their three daughters.

Leach, who officially concludes his second four-year stint as an assistant at UMaine on June 30, first came to UMaine with the late Shawn Walsh in 1984 and helped elevate the program from bottom-feeder to national championship contender during his four years.

In explaining his decision to resign, Leach said last month that “my coaching time is up” and that he wanted to spend more time with his three children and friends.

Leach earned $91,800 per year.

If Michaud takes the position, he would join Gendron and assistant Ben Guite, who has been with Gendron all four years.

UMaine has gone 49-82-17 the past four years, including an 11-21-4 mark last season and an 11th-place finish among 12 teams in Hockey East.