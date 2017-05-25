Bucksport, Orono softball sum

High school softball

BUCKSPORT 8, ORONO 4

Orono (10-5) 202 000 0 — 4 5 5

Bucksport (13-0) 010 610 x — 8 5 2

LeClair, Milton (4) and McCluskey; Saunders and Smith

E: Richards 2, Coutts 2, Trudel 2; Hunt, Jellison; 2B: Richards, none; 3B: none; Tripp; HR: none; Robichaud (4); LOB: Orono 4, Bucksport 4; SB: none; Ashmore 2, Wilson, Robichaud;

Repeat hitters: Richards 2; Robichaud 2; RBI: Richards 2, E. LeClair; Robichaud 2; Bires, Hunt;

Win: Saunders; Loss: M. LeClair; K: M. LeClair 2, Milton 1; Saunders 7; BB: M. LeClair 3; HBP: Coutts (by Saunders)

Time: 1:47 Att: 80 (est.)