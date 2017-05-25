Bucksport, Orono softball sum

Posted May 25, 2017, at 9:02 p.m.

High school softball

BUCKSPORT 8, ORONO 4

 

Orono (10-5) 202 000 0 — 4 5 5

Bucksport (13-0) 010 610 x — 8 5 2

LeClair, Milton (4) and McCluskey; Saunders and Smith

E: Richards 2, Coutts 2, Trudel 2; Hunt, Jellison; 2B: Richards, none; 3B: none; Tripp; HR: none; Robichaud (4); LOB: Orono 4, Bucksport 4; SB: none; Ashmore 2, Wilson, Robichaud;

Repeat hitters: Richards 2; Robichaud 2; RBI: Richards 2, E. LeClair; Robichaud 2; Bires, Hunt;

Win: Saunders; Loss: M. LeClair; K: M. LeClair 2, Milton 1; Saunders 7; BB: M. LeClair 3; HBP: Coutts (by Saunders)

Time:  1:47 Att: 80 (est.)

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Mary Mayhew to leave LePage administrationMary Mayhew to leave LePage administration
  2. Orono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basementOrono officers spooked by unusual find in apartment basement
  3. State confiscates homemade national monument sign, warns against other postingsState confiscates homemade national monument sign, warns against other postings
  4. A wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colonyA wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colony
  5. Maine city OKs pet goats, then tells family they have to goMaine city OKs pet goats, then tells family they have to go