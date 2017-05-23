Maine Supreme Judicial Court rules ranked-choice voting unconstitutional

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s high court said Tuesday that the state’s first-in-the-nation ranked-choice voting system is unconstitutional, throwing the voter-approved law into jeopardy ahead of the 2018 campaign when it was supposed to be implemented.

In a unanimous, 44-page opinion issued Tuesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court’s seven justices agreed with Attorney General Janet Mills, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and Republican legislators that the system violates a provision of the Maine Constitution that allows elections to be won by pluralities — and not necessarily majorities — of votes.

But it was Maine’s history of plurality elections that colored the referendum approved by 52 percent of voters in 2016. Gov. Paul LePage was elected with pluralities in 2010 and 2014, though his Democratic predecessor, John Baldacci, also never won the governor’s office with a majority.

If a ranked-choice system were in place in 2010, the Republican governor likely would have been beaten by independent Eliot Cutler, who placed second then and a distant third in 2014.

The high court’s opinion is nonbinding, but the Legislature and Dunlap’s office haven’t moved to implement the law amid the uncertainty around its legality. Now the Legislature will be under pressure to either throw out the law or amend the Constitution to allow it.

On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Breen, D-Falmouth, announced she would propose a constitutional amendment to allow it. But that would require a new statewide vote after two-thirds votes in each legislative chamber.

Republicans are largely opposed to the new law and could block any amendment. Assistant House Minority Leader Ellie Espling, R-New Gloucester, said in a statement that the opinion “reinforces the problems that arise when we send unvetted legislation out to referendum.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.