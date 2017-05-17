Former UMaine stars nominated for top America East honor

ORONO, Maine — Former University of Maine women’s basketball star Sigi Koizar and Black Bears running standout Jesse Orach have been nominated for the America East Conference’s most prestigious award.

Koizar is one of 12 nominees for America East Woman of the Year and Orach is among 10 people being considered for America East Man of the Year.

The honors recognize the conference’s senior student-athletes who have best distinguished themselves during their collegiate career in the areas of academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.

Nominees must have completed athletic eligibility in their primary sport by the end of the 2017 spring season or received their undergraduate degree prior to the conclusion of the summer 2017 term and have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.50.

Three finalists for each gender will be announced on May 22 and the winners will be recognized at the annual America East awards dinner on June 2.

Maine’s Kelton Cullenberg (cross country, track and field) won the inaugural AE Man of the Year award in 2014.

Waddell honored again

WILLIAMSTOWN, Massachusetts — Williams College junior swimmer Emma Waddell of Bangor has been accorded Academic District I First Team honors in a vote by the region’s sports information directors.

The selection means Waddell, a former Bangor High School standout, will be considered for Academic All-America honors.

Waddell was named the Swimmer of the Meet at the 2017 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships in Shenandoah, Texas, and is swimming’s Division III nominee for the prestigious Honda Athlete of the Year Award.

To be eligible for consideration for academic honors under the College

Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) program an athlete must

possess at least a cumulative GPA of 3.35. Waddell has earned Academic

All-NESCAC honors twice.

Waddell, a biology major, has earned eight individual All-America honors

and 12 All-America relay honors in her first three years at Williams. She

holds the NCAA 50 freestyle record (22.69). Waddell captured two national

championship titles in 2017 after winning the 50 free in record time and

she also won the 100 butterfly for the second time in her career.

Waddell owns or shared five NESCAC Championship meet records: 50 fly (22.69), 100 fly (53.37) and 200 freestyle relay (1:33.96), 200 medley relay (1:42.24) and 400 medley relay (3:42.79).

Waddell also owns five NESCAC records: 50 free (22.69), 50 fly

(23.99), 100 individual medley (59.17), 200 medley relay (1:41.95) and 200 free relay (1:32.90).