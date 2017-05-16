Wednesday, May 17, 2017: Petitioning Poliquin not a stunt, Trump not above the law, Collins shows independence on health care

Petitioning Poliquin not a stunt

Last Wednesday, more than 100 constituents of Rep. Bruce Poliquin gathered in front of his office in Bangor to deliver him pink slips. A spokesman for Poliquin’s office dismissed the “pink slip warning as a publicity stunt that did not warrant further comment.”

It is ironic that Poliquin, who believes that government should be run more like a business, would tolerate such a statement. If a hundred customers showed up at the doors of Old Navy or Best Buy, do you think management’s response would be to call it a stunt that did not warrant further comment?

What makes the comment more amusing than infuriating is that such demonstrations would not be necessary if Poliquin met with his constituents in regularly held town meetings. At the very least, Poliquin could address his constituents’ concerns by scheduling appearances on statewide radio telephone call in programs.

So petitioning your representative is a political stunt, but when Poliquin ducks into a bathroom and comes out with earbuds in his ears rather than answer a reporter’s questions on major legislation, it is just a matter of “When you gotta go, you gotta go”?

Jeffrey Lovit

Addison

Trump not above the law

Many Americans who have expressed frustration, over the last nine months, in the decisions and actions of former FBI Director James Comey. In spite of this ambivalence about Comey, I received last week’s news of his firing with a sense of dread and foreboding.

We are a nation of laws. Our system requires that we agree, collectively, to respect our laws and to hold each other to account when we fail. This is fundamental to the functioning of our civil society, and it applies especially to people in positions of power and trust. Most particularly, in this case, to the office of the president.

Many Americans are convinced Trump is demonstrating an intention to hold himself above the law. He had done this in many ways, but the recent termination of Comey may be the most significant. His explanations for the firing are, quite simply, illogical and not credible. The more probable causes are downright frightening.

Congress’ role in this is clear, straightforward, and not negotiable. The job of Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Bruce Poliquin is to demand accountability and respect for the rule of law. We depend on them for that. If they fail, the damage to our democracy could be profound and lasting.

The public’s trust in our government may be at its lowest point in our lifetime. We look to them for leadership, independence, integrity and accountability.

Daniel Simonds

Rangeley

Collins show independence on health care

I am a member of the Portland chapter of Solidarity Sundays, a nationwide feminist activist group. We want to express our grave concerns about health care and reproductive rights in this country. The recent American Health Care Act vote in the House of Representatives left many of us fearful for our families and other vulnerable Mainers.

The BDN reported on May 6, Sen. Susan Collins is questioning the House plan, and we commend her for showing her independence and seeking answers on our behalf.

The benefits of quality affordable health care are obvious: We are parents with children whose lives have been saved by it. One of our children received a heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital, and at the most stressful time of their lives his parents didn’t have to worry about losing his health care.

One of our children born two months prematurely recovered for five weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. Many of us have had pregnancies or cesarean section births that could cause us to lose our insurance coverage. Our numbers include working mothers for whom reliable reproductive and health care, including maternity care, means being able to go back to work to provide for our families and contribute to Maine’s economy.

We believe there should be no specter of losing coverage because of a pre-existing condition. Collins should continue to show her support of women’s reproductive rights and commitment to what’s best for Mainers by rejecting the American Health Care Act and ensuring continued and expanded care and coverage.

Emily Connelly

Portland

Health care vote appalling

I am appalled at Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s behavior but not surprised that he voted for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and the evisceration of Medicaid.

The American Health Care Act, if it eventually makes its way into law, will not just affect 24 million people; it will affect millions of people who depend on Medicaid, including many seniors, disabled and children in Maine.

What he and his colleagues in the House did is outrageous. Here’s to hoping the Senate understands that a country cannot be healthy if its people’s lives are threatened by the eradication of essential health care.

I hope Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King see this and hear it as well.

William Tibby

Mount Vernon

Protect emergency medical care coverage

As Congress debates the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, there are provisions in it that are essential to millions of emergency patients and must be protected. More than nine in 10 registered voters in a recent poll said health insurance companies should include coverage for emergency medical care.

When asked if someone visited an emergency department because he believed he was having a heart attack, but was later diagnosed with a panic attack, more than eight in 10 said health insurance plans should cover the visit.

The principle of covering medical care based on symptoms that most people would consider potentially life-threatening, rather than the final diagnosis, is called the “prudent layperson” standard. This was codified into federal law, including the Affordable Care Act, following years of denials of coverage for emergency care by health insurance companies.

Patients can’t choose where and when they will need emergency care, and they shouldn’t be punished for having emergencies. We urge all of our patients to investigate what their health insurance policy covers and make sure policymakers and insurance companies provide fair and reasonable coverage for emergency care.

Jay Mullen

President

Maine chapter of American College of Emergency Physicians

Freeport