Officer surprises 5-year-old at her police-themed birthday party

Augusta police Officer Brad Chase surprised 5-year-old Evie on Saturday for her police-themed birthday party.
Augusta Police Department
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Posted May 15, 2017, at 11:15 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A police officer crashed a birthday party Saturday in Augusta, but it wasn’t because partygoers were causing a ruckus.

Officer Brad Chase of the Augusta Police Department, surprised 5-year-old Evie at her police-themed birthday party Saturday as a sort of real-life mascot. Chase posed for a few photo opportunities with the smiling birthday girl, who apparently is Chase’s “self-professed No. 1 fan,” according to the post on the police department’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

Evie, clad in her own tiny police hat and uniform, posed for a picture with Chase behind her birthday cake, which had police-uniform blue frosting, a black frosting tie, handcuffs and caution tape on top. In keeping with the police officer theme, mini pizzas and donuts were also served at the party and a game of pin-the-badge-on-the-police-officer was played.

The pictures posted to the department’s Facebook page Sunday received nearly 600 likes and were shared 50 times.

“Community policing at its best,” one commenter wrote.

 

