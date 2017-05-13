L.L. Bean opening store in Boston Seaport in 2018

L.L. Bean is finally coming to Boston.

The retailer, based in Freeport, Maine, is opening a new store in Boston’s Seaport District in spring 2018, its fifth location in Massachusetts and the 37th store outside of Maine.

The company plans to hire 50 people to staff the 8,600-square foot store.

The store will have an “assortment of active and casual apparel, outerwear, and footwear, as well as a variety of outdoor lifestyle gear carefully curated specifically for the residents and visitors of Boston.”

Separately, another store is slated to open in Mashpee in fall 2017.

The L.L. Bean stores currently open in Massachusetts are located in Burlington, Dedham, Mansfield. The company also has a small kiosk inside the Prudential Center in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

“As a company steeped in a rich New England history and heritage, Boston is like a home away from home for us. Amongst the bustling progress of the Seaport area, we know this is going to be a great location,” Ken Kacere, senior vice-president and general manager of retail at L.L.Bean, said in a statement.

“The evolution that’s taking place within the Seaport neighborhood is pretty exciting and we’re glad to be a part of it with this very special L.L.Bean store,” he added.

Leon Leonwood Bean started the company in 1912. His great grandson, Shawn Gorman, is the chairman of the board of directors.

Aside from its 34 stores in 16 states, the company also has 25 stores in Japan, according to L.L. Bean’s release.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.