Legendary Globe sportswriter coming to Bangor to talk New England sports

As a sportswriter and columnist for the Boston Globe, Bob Ryan has seen the worst and the best of Boston sports during a career that spans nearly 50 years.

Nobody knows Boston sports like Bob Ryan and on May 22, fans in eastern Maine will have a rare opportunity to tap into has vast knowledge and insight.

“The Drive” of Sportsradio 92.9 The Ticket is bringing the legendary sports journalist and author to Bangor. Ryan will make an appearance at Sea Dog Brewing Co.

Ryan has been called the “Quintessential American Sportswriter.” Fueled by his passion for New England sports teams, he enjoys sharing stories about those teams and personalities with an almost encyclopedic knowledge of the region’s sports history.

Ryan’s career highlights include 44 years as a sportswriter for the Boston Globe, where he earned numerous honors including the Curt Gowdy Award, AP National Sportswriter of the Year, Dick Schaap Award for Outstanding Journalism and the National Sports Media Association National Sportswriter of the Year.

Ryan, who has covered 20 NBA Finals, 20 NCAA Final Fours, nine World Series, five Super Bowls and seven Olympic Games, is a Baseball Hall of Fame voter. The author of “Author of Scribe: My Life in Sports” and other books also has been a regular contributor on ESPN’s “Around the Horn” show, a frequent guest host on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” and a longtime guest on ESPN’s “The Sports Reporters.”

He also is the host for “Bob Ryan’s Boston Podcast” and is a regular guest on “The Drive.”

The session with Ryan at the Sea Dog is expected to be entertaining and informative. The Sea Dog will provide the food and there will be prize giveaways for fans.

An “Evening with Bob Ryan” will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., followed by an autograph session at the end of the main program. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at DriveShowMaine.com on the Events Page.