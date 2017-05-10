HHS Secretary Price, Trump adviser Conway join LePage for opiate roundtable

AUGUSTA, Maine — President Donald Trump’s top health lieutenant came to Maine on Wednesday with Kellyanne Conway, the Republican president’s controversial adviser, to discuss the opiate crisis with Gov. Paul LePage and more than a dozen law enforcement, health, treatment and other officials.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s listening tour kicked off last month, after the Trump administration announced $485 million in grants to states and territories to increase prevention, treatment and recovery services. Of that, $2 million will go to Maine.

Price said one of Trump’s top priorities is to “turn the tide” on opiate addiction.

Maine had more than one drug overdose death per day in 2017, a record high driven by rises in deaths that were attributed to fentanyl and heroin. In his opening remarks, Price called opiates a “scourge across this nation.”

“The president has made one of his top priorities to make certain that we turn the tide on this,” he said. “At this point, we have been losing the battle.”

However, the administration is facing questions on its anti-addiction policy after a memo obtained by the Washington Post said Trump is considering effectively eliminating the Office of National Drug Control Policy by slashing its budget by 95 percent.

Price’s visit also comes at a crucial time for Republicans as they try to change national health care policy. Republicans in Congress used Maine’s 2011 health care reform law as a model for the American Health Care Act, which passed the House last week and would replace the Affordable Care Act.

Price and LePage were expected to take questions from reporters after the roundtable, which convened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Reporters were only allowed to observe the roundtable during the introductions of LePage, Price and Conway.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.