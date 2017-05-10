After Comey firing, Congress must ensure robust Russia investigation continues

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday night. He justified the move because he said Comey had mishandled the agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

This explanation fails for numerous reasons. For one, Trump previously praised Comey for disclosing what Trump viewed as Clinton’s misdeeds. Second, if Trump believed Comey acted inappropriately last year, he could have fired him soon after his inauguration, not nearly four months later.

The timing of the firing suggests it had much more to do with Comey’s oversight of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election and Russian ties to the Trump campaign and, now, administration. Comey was slated to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is also investigating Russian involvement in the November election, on Thursday.

“I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination,” the committee’s chairman, Republican Richard Burr, said in a statement Tuesday night.

In a “life is stranger than fiction” twist, Trump is met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.

With Comey gone, the status of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election interference and the Trump administration’s Russia ties is up in the air, which heightens the need for an investigation that’s fully independent from the Trump administration’s influence.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had a “middle of the night” idea that Comey should be hired as that special, independent investigator, he told CNN. This is an intriguing idea, though it may be difficult for Comey to remain impartial given he was fired by Trump.

What is clear is that these investigations must continue. The American people need to know the extent of Russian ties to the White House and how Trump and his family have benefited or will benefit from those connections. The Office of the National Director of Intelligence reported in January that the Kremlin hacked Democratic Party emails and shared information with WikiLeaks to discredit Hillary Clinton and improve Trump’s chances of being elected.

We also know that several Trump advisers met with Russian officials and profited from their connections to supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Michael Flynn, whom Trump hired as national security advisor, was fired for not revealing the extent of his meetings with Russia’s U.S. ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who urged Trump to fire Comey, had to recuse himself from the FBI’s Russia investigation — the FBI is part of the Department of Justice, which Sessions oversees — because he also had not revealed his meetings with Kislyak.

With Trump attempting to derail further investigation into his White House’s ties to Russia, it is incumbent upon members of Congress to ensure this doesn’t happen. They need to stop working for their partisan teams — two Republican senators were shamelessly partisan earlier this week when they tried to discredit Sally Yates, the acting attorney general who Trump fired earlier this year — and start working for the good of the U.S.

They must ensure the FBI continues its investigation and that congressional committees are equipped to pursue the truth. If the Trump administration stymies these efforts, they must take measures to ensure that an independent investigation takes place to continue the pursuit of the truth that Trump increasingly appears determined to keep hidden.