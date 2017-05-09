Judge overturns Aaron Hernandez murder conviction

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who committed suicide in a Massachusetts prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence for the killing of Odin Lloyd, had his murder conviction overturned Tuesday.
Bristol County Superior Court Judge E. Susan Garsh said she “has no choice” but to throw out Hernandez’s murder conviction and dismiss the charges against him in accordance with Massachusetts state law.
Under the legal principle “abatement ab initio,” the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court procedurally voids first-degree murder convictions in cases when a defendant dies before their appeal is heard. Hernandez’s appeal was still pending when he hanged himself in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III will appeal Garsh’s decision to vacate Hernandez’s conviction, saying the abatement is “antiquated.” Prosecutors argued that Hernandez’s suicide was a calculated move.
“Despite the tragic ending to Aaron Hernandez’s life, he should not reap the legal benefits of an antiquated rule,” Quinn said via ESPN.com. “State and federal courts from across the country have rejected this antiquated rule. Massachusetts, in my opinion, needs to follow suit.”
Now that Hernandez is innocent in the state’s eyes, some questions remain as to whether or not Hernandez’s estate is entitled to the $5.91 million he was guaranteed in his five-year, $39.768 million contract with the Patriots that he signed in 2012.
However, the Patriots settled a grievance filed by Hernandez in 2014, according to NFL Players Association records. Former NFL agent and salary cap expert Joel Corry told the Boston Globe that settlements of that nature “resolve all claims known or which could be known in the future.”
Hernandez is eligible to collect minimum pension payments from the league, per the Globe.
On April 15, 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder after the 2013 killing of Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating Hernandez’s fiancee’s sister. Lloyd’s body was found in an industrial park about one mile away from Hernandez’s home in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.
“In our book, (Hernandez is) guilty and he’s going to always be guilty,” Ursula Ward, Lloyd’s mother, said after the conviction was overturned, via ESPN.com. “… I am not giving up. When (God) says the battle is over, the battle is over. So I’m holding on until He tells me to give up.”
On April 17 of this year, Hernandez was acquitted of a 2012 double-murder charge in the deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston. Two days later he took his own life. He was 27.
Hernandez played three seasons with the Patriots from 2010 to 2012.