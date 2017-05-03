Husson men’s basketball team lands Florida wing

BANGOR, Maine – The Husson University men’s basketball program has received another commitment as Cole Thomas will join the program in the fall.

Thomas is a 6-foot-5 wing from Master’s Academy in Orlando, Florida.

“We are very fortunate to have Cole join our program. He is a long athletic wing who can play the 2, 3, or 4 spots in our system,” Husson head coach Warren Caruso said in a release. “Cole was a highly recruited student athlete who played for a very competitive and state ranked program in Florida. He will make an impact on our success next season.”

Thomas was a three-year varsity player and two-year starter at Master’s Academy where he averaged 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds and shot 40 percent on 3-pointers for his career. Last season, he was named to the 2016 Rock Classic All-Tournament team.

Thomas joins Justin Thompson of Schenck High School in East Millinocket and Coty Hackett of Burley High School (Idaho) in this year’s recruiting class.

Husson women’s golf to join Empire 8

ROCHESTER, New York — Husson University women’s golf program will be one of the eight women’s golf programs who will be joining the Empire 8 Conference as an affiliate member starting with the 2017-2018 season.

“We are very excited for our women’s golf program to find a home in the Empire 8,” said Husson Director of Athletics Frank Pergolizzi. “This provides our team with an outstanding championship opportunity as well as eventual access to the NCAA tournament. This sets the stage for our very young women’s golf program to develop into a championship level program.”

The Eagles will be joined by SUNY Canton, SUNY Cortland, Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island), Keuka College, Rhode Island College, Suffolk and Westfield State as affiliate members and full-time Empire 8 women’s golf members, Elmira, Nazareth, St. John Fisher and Utica.

“We are very excited about this opportunity for our women to join the Empire 8 Conference,” said Husson women’s golf coach Mike Dugas. “This will allow for our program to play for a conference championship and in two years time play for an automatic bid into the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship.”

The Empire 8, an NCAA Division III conference, has nine full members and sponsors championships in 23 sports.

Thomas to make track program varsity

WATERVILLE, Maine — Thomas College has announced that its track and field program will move from club status to an NCAA Division III varsity program as a member of the North Atlantic Conference in the fall of 2018.

The Terriers’ indoor and outdoor track and field programs, which began competition in 2013, will operate at club status during 2017-2018.

“The direction of Thomas has convinced me that track and field will thrive and grow here, and I am eager to guide the program to success in the conference and region,” said head track and field coach Ian Wilson in a release.

Thomas will compete in the NAC with Colby-Sawyer, Castleton, Husson of Bangor, the University of Maine at Farmington, Lyndon, Johnson, and Green Mountain.

Thomas freshman jumper Brandon Monroe expressed his excitement with the recent announcement.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be moving to the varsity level and finally being able to compete for a NAC championship and possibly at a national level. I hope the Terrier community acknowledges Thomas track and field as a premier program in New England,” he said.