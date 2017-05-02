Van Buren native to rejoin UMaine women’s basketball program

One of the best Maine schoolgirl basketball players of all time is rejoining the University of Maine’s women’s basketball program, the school announced Tuesday.

Parise Rossignol, who played in 27 games for the Black Bears during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, will be back on the roster beginning this season.

The Van Buren native had decided to leave the program in the summer of 2016 and said at the time that several factors contributed to her decision, but mainly it came down to that playing basketball wasn’t making her as happy as she could be.

Rossignol will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“This past year I really missed playing the game I love at a competitive level and decided that I wanted to play somewhere again,” Rossignol said in the statement released by UMaine.

“I’m very excited, thankful and humbled that I have been given this opportunity again to play for the school that I love alongside an amazing group of girls and a great coaching staff.”

Interim head coach Amy Vachon is thrilled to have the 5-foot-8 guard back into the fold, and Rossignol will add depth to the Black Bears’ backcourt, along with incoming guard Kelly Fogarty of Walpole, Massachusetts.

“We are very excited to welcome back Parise to our team,” Vachon said. “During her two years with us, she exemplified everything we look for in a student-athlete. She needed time away to realize how much she missed this great game and playing for a university she loves so much. Our entire coaching staff and players welcome back Parise with open arms and we are excited to see her play again.”

The Black Bears had five players, including two guards, leave the program via transfer this offseason and head coach Richard Barron has been on medical leave since Jan. 6 as he battles a debilitating illness.

Rossignol was the top scorer in the state during all four years of her high school career at Van Buren, averaging 30.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals as a senior.

She was also the fastest player in state history — male or female — to accumulate 1,000 points, and finished her career with 2,589 points, the second most in state history behind former Lawrence High and UMaine star Cindy Blodgett (2,596).

The 5-foot-8 guard saw limited game action in her time at UMaine as the Black Bears were top-heavy with veterans each season.

She averaged 4.3 minutes per game in her sophomore season and scored six points with three rebounds and two steals. She appeared in 14 games and shot 3-for-13 from the floor, including 0-for-8 from the 3-point arc.

As a freshman, she appeared in 19 games and averaged 3.5 minutes. She scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had two steals. She shot 6-for-19 from the floor (3-for-12 on 3-pointers) and was 4-for-7 from the free-throw line.

When she left the team, she relinquished her scholarship.

Rossignol’s father, Matt, the girls basketball coach at Van Buren, scored 1,297 career points at UMaine from 1985-89 after a legendary high school playing career for Van Buren.

